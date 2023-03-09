A "future-forward" digital studio debuts in Shanghai, furthering creative industries

With the first Sony Crystal LED studio on the Chinese Mainland, and one of few in the entire world, GWANTSI's new digital media studio is set with cutting-edge tech and potential.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A digital studio, which offers virtual scenes and rendering services, debuted in Shanghai on Thursday, which is expected to boost production efficiency and cut costs for advertising, film and creative industries, and boost the city's digitalization.



The studio is operated by Shanghai-based GWANTSI, one of the largest commercial video production platforms in China. Founded in 1999, the studio work covers the Spring Festival shows and blockbuster film titles.

The studio, on Yuyuan Road in downtown Shanghai, mainly serves business clients from advertising, film, gaming, streaming sites and various creative firms.

The new studio now features an 83-square-meter screen with Sony's Crystal LED technology, Epic's engine for virtual scene rendering and GWANTSI's creative capabilities.

It's the first Sony Crystal LED studio on the Chinese Mainland. The new technology is now only used in several regions globally including China, Japan and the United States, according to Sony.

It represents a "new generation" technology upgrade for content production and the creative industry, said Zhang Bing, GWANTSI's founder and chairman.

In the local studio, a virtual Paris scene was created within seconds with vivid image quality.

Content production and virtual reality are regarded as "future-forward" projects in Shanghai, which aim to adopt digital tech to boost the economy, according to the city's blueprint.