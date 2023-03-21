﻿
Amazon to cut 9,000 more employees in new round of layoffs

Amazon announced on Monday the company's plan to cut 9,000 more jobs in a new round of layoffs.
Amazon announced on Monday the company's plan to cut 9,000 more jobs in a new round of layoffs.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a blog post on Monday morning that the cuts will mostly impact those in the company's cloud services, advertising and Twitch units.

The news came just a couple of months after Amazon announced a cut of 18,000 jobs.

"Some may ask why we didn't announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple of months ago," Jassy wrote. "The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall."

He said that the impacted teams had not yet decided which roles will be cut and the decisions will be made "by mid to late April."

Amazon is one of the world's largest employers, with some 1.5 million employees worldwide.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
