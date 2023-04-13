﻿
Didi announces autonomous car services, available by 2025

Didi has announced that it will begin driverless vehicle services by 2025, with increased testing and its new concept car recently unveiled.
Ti Gong

Didi is the latest car hailing service provider to release a concept driverless car model.

Didi said its autonomous driving vehicles are expected to be available for car hailing by 2025 with self developed computing units and laser parts, in addition to potential tie-up with domestic vehicle manufacturers.

The concept model "Neuron" from the ride-hailing giant made its debut in Shanghai on Thursday ahead of next week's Auto Shanghai.

Didi Chief Technology Officer Zhang Bo said that it will begin with a mixture of self-driving vehicles and with drivers behind the wheels, to help passengers gradually accept driverless cars.

Didi has already been operating an autonomous vehicle operation center for self-driving vehicles since the beginning of the year.

Robotic facilities could automatically pick up orders, send out cars and help complete vehicle charging, cleaning and maintenance processes on site in Jiading District to keep them on the road as long as possible.

Shanghai is speeding up testing and commercial use of autonomous driving and is considering allowing more driverless cars on the road.

A total of 28 companies were awarded test driving licenses and demonstration approval for autonomous driving in the city's two pilot zones, in the Pudong New Area and Jiading.

In Shanghai, the pilot area for Didi's self-driving car hailing service expanded seven times since it was first made available in June in 2020, but it's still limited due to the small amount of vehicles available at the moment.

Didi didn't reveal how many vehicles will be available on a larger scale in the near future, or when the concept model will enter mass production.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

