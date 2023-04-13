Twitter has laid off around 80% of workforce: Musk

Twitter has laid off more than 6,000 employees, around 80 percent of its workforce since late last year, its CEO Elon Musk said in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday evening.

AFP

Twitter has laid off more than 6,000 employees, around 80 percent of its workforce since late last year, its CEO Elon Musk said in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday evening.

Twitter's workforce reduction is unmatched on a percentage basis, in comparison with other big tech companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta which have cut tens of thousands of employees worldwide.

Twitter is facing a host of lawsuits and other legal actions on behalf of former employees over lay-off and benefits issues, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The company also said in a recent legal filing that "Twitter Inc has been merged into X Corp and no longer exists."

According to the legal filing, X Corp is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.