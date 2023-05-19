ChatGPT now available as iPhone application

The popular AI tool is available on Apple's iOS store and "coming soon" on the Android platform, which will facilitate the generative AI wave in the mobile landscape.

The AI tool ChatGPT is now available in Apple's iOS store and "coming soon" on the Android platform, which will popularize the generative AI wave in the mobile landscape.



The developer OpenAI has launched ChatGPT for iPhones in the United States, and will "expand to additional countries in the coming weeks," according to OpenAI's website.



The ChatGPT app is free and syncs the user's history across devices. Subscribers of the paid ChatGPT Plus can now access advanced GPT-4 capabilities on their mobile devices.



The major iOS ChatGPT features include instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, professional input and personalized learning. These cover seeking guidance on cooking, planning travel, generating gift ideas, outlining presentations, writing poetry and boosting productivity with feedback on ideas.

Several Shanghai residents, mainly business executives and expats in China, have tried to access ChatGPT through iOS, Shanghai Daily learned.

ChatGPT is not available on the Chinese mainland but residents can use the service with a US iOS account and an existing ChatGPT account.

With Apple's system, it's easy for users in China to pay for the ChatGPT Plus service each month, as it now supports Apple gift card, a source who declined to be identified told Shanghai Daily.

In China, tech firms including Baidu and Alibaba have launched generative AI models, both with mobile access. For normal users, these domestic tools and apps can meet the majority of demands such as chatting in a human style, writing summaries and generating pictures with text descriptions.

More specific AI models, such as WPS AI with office file processing, will make their domestic debuts soon. WPS now has 570 million monthly active users globally.

