﻿
Biz / Tech

ChatGPT now available as iPhone application

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:58 UTC+8, 2023-05-19       0
The popular AI tool is available on Apple's iOS store and "coming soon" on the Android platform, which will facilitate the generative AI wave in the mobile landscape.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:58 UTC+8, 2023-05-19       0
ChatGPT now available as iPhone application
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A screenshot of ChatGPT app features on the App Store page.

The AI tool ChatGPT is now available in Apple's iOS store and "coming soon" on the Android platform, which will popularize the generative AI wave in the mobile landscape.

The developer OpenAI has launched ChatGPT for iPhones in the United States, and will "expand to additional countries in the coming weeks," according to OpenAI's website.

The ChatGPT app is free and syncs the user's history across devices. Subscribers of the paid ChatGPT Plus can now access advanced GPT-4 capabilities on their mobile devices.

The major iOS ChatGPT features include instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, professional input and personalized learning. These cover seeking guidance on cooking, planning travel, generating gift ideas, outlining presentations, writing poetry and boosting productivity with feedback on ideas.

Several Shanghai residents, mainly business executives and expats in China, have tried to access ChatGPT through iOS, Shanghai Daily learned.

ChatGPT is not available on the Chinese mainland but residents can use the service with a US iOS account and an existing ChatGPT account.

ChatGPT now available as iPhone application
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A Shanghai user has downloaded ChatGPT app on his iPhone.

With Apple's system, it's easy for users in China to pay for the ChatGPT Plus service each month, as it now supports Apple gift card, a source who declined to be identified told Shanghai Daily.

In China, tech firms including Baidu and Alibaba have launched generative AI models, both with mobile access. For normal users, these domestic tools and apps can meet the majority of demands such as chatting in a human style, writing summaries and generating pictures with text descriptions.

More specific AI models, such as WPS AI with office file processing, will make their domestic debuts soon. WPS now has 570 million monthly active users globally.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Apple
Baidu
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     