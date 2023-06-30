Huawei eyes 5.5G market in 2024, increasing network capabilities

The Chinese tech giant will be launching a 5.5G network in 2024, vastly improving speed, computing capabilities and IoT (Internet of Things) coverage.

Huawei Technologies plans to launch a complete set of commercial 5.5G network equipment in 2024, which will set a mainstream 5G standard for over 1 billion people within a few years, the tech giant said in Shanghai.

Huawei explains the concept of a "5.5G Era" and releases the system, which will be commercially ready in 2024. It protects carriers' previous investment in 5G, while also improving network performance up to 10 times, the company said during the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2023.

China, already the world's biggest 5G market, will be the first market in the world to have 1 billion 5G connections by 2025, and 1.6 billion by 2030, accounting for one-third of the global level, according to GSMA, the telecommunications industry association and organizer of MWC.

The industry has widely agreed that 5.5G will be a key milestone in 5G evolution, and that it is fast approaching, Huawei said.

Highlights of 5.5G

The highlights of the 5.5G network upgrade include speed, computing capabilities and IoT (Internet of Things) coverage.

