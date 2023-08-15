﻿
Biz / Tech

Shanghai quadruples computing capacity to support 'future industries'

  20:32 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0
Shanghai will quadruple its computing capacity by 2025 to support five "future industries," covering health care, intelligence, energy, space and materials.
Shanghai will quadruple the city's total computing capacity by 2025 to boost digital economic development, industrial automation, smart city construction and fuel "future industries." The new development will also cover new energy storage and VR/AR (virtual and augmented reality) sectors, city official said on Tuesday.

In a city blueprint released on Tuesday, Shanghai will quadruple the computing capacity by 2025 from the 2020 level, and enhance digital economy infrastructures, covering artificial intelligence, 5G, blockchain, chip and cloud sectors.

Shanghai has a leading position nationwide on developing "future industries," covering new-energy storage and VR/AR. In a white paper of "future industry" development, Shanghai's index ranked second nationwide, behind Beijing and ahead of Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Hangzhou. The AI innovation will fuel the development of "future industry," the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization said on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

A conference is held on Tuesday to support future industry development in Shanghai.

Shanghai is supporting five "future industries" covering health care, intelligence, energy, space and materials. Several bureaus and organizations will offer supports for talent, core tech, industrialization and business environment, said the commission.

A city-level Future Industry Star competition is also being held in Shanghai, attracting 536 projects globally. Over 120 projects have been chosen to enter the second-round of the competition, which begins on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
