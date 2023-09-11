Dishwasher a future star as Chinese consumers embrace convenience

Currently, the dishwasher penetration rate in Chinese families is only 3 to 5 percent, compared with the West's 50 to 70 percent, indicating huge market potential.

The Chinese dishwasher market has seen a surge in demand as consumers across the nation, especially in Shanghai, increasingly opt for convenience and efficiency.

The increase is also seen as a part of the high-quality development of the home appliance market and a catalyst to boost consumption, industrial officials said.

This shift in consumer behavior has boosted the dishwasher market. Dishwashers, once considered a luxury, are now becoming a staple and "necessity" in modern Chinese households, including those of many Shanghai families, said Han Jianhua, Party secretary of the Shanghai Commercial Trade Association of Household Electric and Electronic Appliances.

Currently, the dishwasher penetration rate in Chinese families is only 3 to 5 percent, with Shanghai much higher at 8 to 10 percent. The city still lags well behind Western families at around 50 to 70 percent, Han added.

"It represents the home appliance industry's high-quality and diversified development," Han said in Shanghai.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

In China, the dishwasher industry is entering a rapid growth stage with its total market revenue expected to hit 12.5 billion yuan (US$1.71 billion), 15 percent growth year on year. The sales of dishwashers in China would reach 5 million units in 2028, double the current level, said Chen Hao, vice president of Fotile, citing industry researchers' figures.

Fotile, a kitchen device giant in China, released its new Y-series dishwasher models in Shanghai last week, with an aim to target the high-end dishwasher market with prices at about 10,000 yuan.



Domestic and international brands, including Haier, Bosch, and Siemens, have already tapped into the market, with features such as energy- and water-efficiency for China's eco-friendly trends and artificial intelligence innovations.

Fotile's new models differ from Western brands, with spaces for up to 180 items for each wash cycle and a new hybrid cleaning technology.

China's market has unique demands, such as more bowls and plates, and chopsticks instead of knifes and forks and diversified cuisine styles, Han said.