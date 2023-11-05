﻿
Biz / Tech

Global chip firms are actively attending 6th CIIE

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:23 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Firms including AMD, ASML, Intel, Micron, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments are displaying products and tech innovations in their booths in a special integrated circuit zone.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:23 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Global chip firms are actively attending 6th CIIE
Dong Jun / SHINE

Top chip firms are attending CIIE open on Sunday.

Chip firms, including many US giants, are actively attending the China International Import Expo 2023 opening on Sunday in Shanghai, showing a positive signal during the complicated global environment and the strict US tech sanctions.

Firms including AMD, ASML, Micron, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments are displaying products and tech innovations in their booths in a special integrated circuit zone in the Hall 4 in CIIE. Another giant Intel has a booth in the Hall 3, Shanghai Daily learned on Sunday.

Wang Wentao, the minister of the Ministry of Commerce, is found to visit the booths of chip firms like ASML and Qualcomm.

Before that, Wang met with Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of the US chip giant Micron. Memory chip giant Micron is attending the CIIE for the first time in 2023.

Wang noted that China has been unswervingly promoting high-level opening-up, continuously optimized the business environment for foreign investment, and provided services and guarantees for foreign-funded enterprises, according to media reports.

Global chip firms are actively attending 6th CIIE
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Memory chip giant Micron is attending the CIIE for the first time this year.

Micron, now with over 3,000 employees in China, announced in June to invest over 4.3 billion yuan (US$589 million) in its packaging and testing plant in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. It has set up a design center in Shanghai, and is displaying products used for automotive, smartphone, computer and data center sectors at CIIE.

Holland-based ASML is looking to speed up delivery of mature-node lithography machines this year to meet strong demand in China, according to media reports.

But ASML's most advanced machines are not allowed to sell in China because of strict US tech bans.

Global chip firms are actively attending 6th CIIE
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Wang Wentao, the minister of the Ministry of Commerce, visited the booth of ASML on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
ASML
Qualcomm
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Texas Instruments
Intel
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     