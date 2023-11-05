Global chip firms are actively attending 6th CIIE

Firms including AMD, ASML, Intel, Micron, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments are displaying products and tech innovations in their booths in a special integrated circuit zone.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Chip firms, including many US giants, are actively attending the China International Import Expo 2023 opening on Sunday in Shanghai, showing a positive signal during the complicated global environment and the strict US tech sanctions.



Firms including AMD, ASML, Micron, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments are displaying products and tech innovations in their booths in a special integrated circuit zone in the Hall 4 in CIIE. Another giant Intel has a booth in the Hall 3, Shanghai Daily learned on Sunday.

Wang Wentao, the minister of the Ministry of Commerce, is found to visit the booths of chip firms like ASML and Qualcomm.

Before that, Wang met with Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of the US chip giant Micron. Memory chip giant Micron is attending the CIIE for the first time in 2023.

Wang noted that China has been unswervingly promoting high-level opening-up, continuously optimized the business environment for foreign investment, and provided services and guarantees for foreign-funded enterprises, according to media reports.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Micron, now with over 3,000 employees in China, announced in June to invest over 4.3 billion yuan (US$589 million) in its packaging and testing plant in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. It has set up a design center in Shanghai, and is displaying products used for automotive, smartphone, computer and data center sectors at CIIE.



Holland-based ASML is looking to speed up delivery of mature-node lithography machines this year to meet strong demand in China, according to media reports.

But ASML's most advanced machines are not allowed to sell in China because of strict US tech bans.