AI and metaverse-enabled devices entice CIIE visitors

Artificial intelligence and metaverse-enabled devices, including wireless and lightweight AR glasses, AI-powered trucks, and AI PCs, were presented at the 6th China International Import Expo.

The devices, which increase work efficiency and cut carbon emissions, are expected to make millions of users' lives greener and smarter.

The Artificial Intelligence Special Section attracted visitors keen to try out AR glasses QIDI One.

Visitors wearing the lightweight smart glasses receive real-time information about the booth, watch video on a virtual 85-inch screen, and instantly "recognize" exhibition personnel identities, providing visitors with a new immersive experience.

Unlike other glasses that have charging and data connection lines, QIDI ONE glasses have processors, batteries, storage and sensors on the inside, making them a portable option with a total weight of only 80 grams.

They enable voice control and barcode identification to boost logistical efficiency, as well as speech translation, transcription, and business card recognition for business scenarios.

The glasses' development team is made up of tech titans such as Huawei and DJI, which just received a new round of funding from Alibaba. In the future, they will explore AR glasses applications in navigation, office work, cloud computing, and e-commerce.

The glasses, which are compatible with the Unity App and Android ARCore, will be available in CIIE starting at 4,999 yuan (US$694).



Westwell displayed its Q-Truck and Q-Tractor, which offer new energy and AI innovation for usage in ports and factories. They can operate in a "zero-emission" format using driverless AI technology 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In late October, Westwell's first batch of 12 Q-Trucks arrived at the Port of Felixstowe, the UK's largest container port. The second batch of Q-Trucks is on its way to the United Kingdom.

Westwell developed the Ainergy concept, which involves building intelligent green solutions by merging AI with new energy demands. It presently has over 160 users in 18 countries and regions throughout the world who use its products and services.



AMD is exhibiting its broad and comprehensive AI solutions, from data centers to edge and endpoints, including the AMD Ryzen AI CPU for "AI PC," the industry's first integrated AI engine in an X86 processor.

"AI is at a massive inflection point, and it is defining the next era of computing," said Spencer Pan, AMD China president.

"AI is now a strategic priority at AMD, and we are integrating AI into our broad portfolio of computing products, from data centers, PCs, and gaming experiences for consumers to smart embedded terminals."

AMD Ryzen AI, in collaboration with the CPU and GPU, can accomplish AI processing while consuming very little power. On-site AI demonstrations at CIIE include text-to-text interaction, video conference picture optimization, and vintage photo image quality repair.

According to AMD, "AI PC" also protects users' privacy and data, making personal information more secure.