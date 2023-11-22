﻿
Biz / Tech

Man arrested on suspicion of opening casino: police

  14:31 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
China's Chengdu police said they have arrested a 39-year-old man surnamed Chen on suspicion of opening a casino, according to a notice on Wednesday.
Police in the southwest Chinese city of Chengdu said they have arrested a 39-year-old man surnamed Chen on suspicion of opening a casino, according to a notice on Wednesday.

The person has been arrested in accordance with the law and a further investigation is ongoing, the notice said.

Local media said the man was Chen Shaojie, CEO of Douyu. Douyu disclosed on Tuesday its CEO had been arrested but said it was unaware of the reasons. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Douyu, a video game streaming company, said it maintains normal operation of its business and remains committed to upholding regulatory compliance on its platform, according to an announcement on its website on Wednesday.

Its board and management will supervise the operations of the company and work on contingency plans in response to Chen's arrest and related investigations.

Source: SHINE/Agencies   Editor: Wang Qingchu
