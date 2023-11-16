Global data ecosystem meet to open in Shanghai next week

The Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2023, an annually-held data transaction and business conference, will open on November 25 in Shanghai, with over 1,000 firms set to attend.

The Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2023, an annually-held data transaction and business conference, will open on November 25 in Shanghai, with more than 1,000 companies expected to attend and unveil various achievements.



Shanghai has become a data ecosystem hub since the 2021 debut of the Shanghai Data Exchange, a major organizer of the conference.



The conference will be held on November 25-26 in Shanghai and on November 28 in Hong Kong as a parallel session. More than 1,000 firms as well as organizations will attend the conference, with over 300 keynote sessions and panels, the organizers, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization and the data exchange, said.



The topics and sessions will cover data transaction, data factor market, data asset valuation, infrastructure innovation, policy and data security.



Several new achievements will debut at the conference, including an upgraded international data platform, which fits well with China's national strategies like high standard opening-up and E-commerce Silk Road development, officials said.



Authorized data transaction volume has been developing rapidly in recent year.

In 2023, transaction volume through the Shanghai Data Exchange will hit 1 billion yuan (US$137.8 million), which will exceed 5 billion yuan in 2024, according to Tang Qifeng, general manager of the exchange.

