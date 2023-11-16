﻿
Biz / Tech

Global data ecosystem meet to open in Shanghai next week

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:37 UTC+8, 2023-11-16       0
The Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2023, an annually-held data transaction and business conference, will open on November 25 in Shanghai, with over 1,000 firms set to attend.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:37 UTC+8, 2023-11-16       0

The Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2023, an annually-held data transaction and business conference, will open on November 25 in Shanghai, with more than 1,000 companies expected to attend and unveil various achievements.

Shanghai has become a data ecosystem hub since the 2021 debut of the Shanghai Data Exchange, a major organizer of the conference.

The conference will be held on November 25-26 in Shanghai and on November 28 in Hong Kong as a parallel session. More than 1,000 firms as well as organizations will attend the conference, with over 300 keynote sessions and panels, the organizers, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization and the data exchange, said.

The topics and sessions will cover data transaction, data factor market, data asset valuation, infrastructure innovation, policy and data security.

Several new achievements will debut at the conference, including an upgraded international data platform, which fits well with China's national strategies like high standard opening-up and E-commerce Silk Road development, officials said.

Authorized data transaction volume has been developing rapidly in recent year.

In 2023, transaction volume through the Shanghai Data Exchange will hit 1 billion yuan (US$137.8 million), which will exceed 5 billion yuan in 2024, according to Tang Qifeng, general manager of the exchange.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     