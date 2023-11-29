Biz / Tech

China's AI computing power to see robust growth

Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0
China's scale of intelligent computing power reached 260 EFLOPS last year and is expected to reach 1,117 EFLOPS in 2027, realizing a compound annual growth rate of 33.9%.
Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0

China's scale of intelligent computing power reached 260 EFLOPS last year and is expected to reach 1,117 EFLOPS in 2027, realizing a compound annual growth rate of 33.9 percent, according to a recent industry report.

EFLOPS is a measurement unit used to determine a computer's speed.

The evaluation report on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) computing power in China for 2023-2024 was released during the 2023 AI Computing Conference, which was held in Beijing on Wednesday.

The market size of global AI servers is projected to increase from 19.5 billion US dollars in 2022 to 34.7 billion US dollars in 2026, according to the report co-published by the International Data Corporation (IDC) and Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd.

The report also said that the global share of servers dedicated to running generative AI is likely to rise from the current 11.9 percent of the overall AI server market to 31.7 percent in 2026.

Chinese enterprises generally have a high acceptance of generative AI. Currently, 67 percent of Chinese enterprises have started exploring opportunities for the application of generative AI within their organizations or have begun substantial investments in this area, Zhou Zhengang, vice president of IDC China, said at the conference.

As of August 2023, China has established intelligent computing centers in over 30 cities, with a total construction scale exceeding 20 billion yuan (US$2.82 billion).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Inspur
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     