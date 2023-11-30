Huawei-backed HarmonyOS gets support from Chinese Internet giants

The HarmonyOS system has helped Chinese tech giant Huawei to cut ties with Android, reduce reliance of American technologies and de-risk from related tech sanctions.

Internet giants, including two Shanghai-based firms and an Alibaba subsidiary, have developed native apps for the Huawei-backed HarmonyOS system, Shanghai Daily learned on Thursday.



HarmonyOS, which now covers over 700 million smart devices globally, is the third major operating system besides Android and iOS. The system has helped Chinese tech giant Huawei to cut ties with Android, reduce reliance of American technologies and de-risk from related tech sanctions.

Shanghai-based Xiaohongshu (Red), an Instagram-like social platform, has completed the Beta-version app for HarmonyOS, the first app with more than 200 million monthly active users (MAU) to support HarmonyOS domestically, the company said earlier this month.

It not only works on Huawei's smartphones and tablets, but also on all smart devices with HarmonyOS from televisions, computers to automobiles.



Compared with other systems, HarmonyOS offers users seamless connection and syndication across various devices beyond smartphones, as well as faster response and brings built-in artificial intelligence features.

Xiaohongshu now has 260 million MAUs, attracting young people to share lifestyle content covering food, cosmetics, travel and fashion on the app. For example, a topic on how to spend the Chinese New Year attracted over 100 million posts and much debate.



Meanwhile, Shanghai-based streaming site Bilibili also announced earlier this week that it will develop a native app for HarmonyOS.



Huawei announced in September that it will release HarmonyOS NEXT, a totally independent system cutting ties with Android, soon. Since then, about 20 firms have developed native apps, covering 18 categories like social, video, game and finance.



They include Meituan, Qunar, Sina and Alibaba's DingTalk. It's worth noting that each of them is among the top three players in their category, which cover millions of users.

