Biz / Tech

First batch of AI PCs debut to benefit Chinese firms

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:08 UTC+8, 2023-12-15       0
Industry experts say the new type of PC is one of the most important innovations in the 40-year-old PC history which will reshape and revitalize the personal computer industry.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:08 UTC+8, 2023-12-15       0
First batch of AI PCs debut to benefit Chinese firms
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A demo AI PC generates pictures from Chinese poems.

Chinese firms, from computer vendors, component providers and software and algorithm vendors, can benefit from the upcoming AI PC wave, with the first batch of AI PCs making debut in the domestic market on Friday.

AI PCs, which can operate AI apps such as ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion on personal computer devices locally, can personalize user experience on a deeper level while protecting data privacy.

The new type of PC is regarded as "one of the most important innovations in the 40-year-old PC history" to reshape and revitalize the personal computer industry, industry experts said.

New AI PC models, from Lenovo, HP and Acer, made their domestic debuts in an event held in Beijing on Friday. The two Lenovo models, including one Thinkpad device, were released on Friday. The prices are not immediately available.

Intel, which released an AI-powered chip in China on Friday, expected AI PC to take 80 percent market shares in future. Globally, it has announced with partners to launch 230 AI PCs.

First batch of AI PCs debut to benefit Chinese firms
Ti Gong

A new Thinkpad AI PC is shown on Friday.

A total of 23 Chinese ISVs (independent software vendors) showcase applications for AI PCs, which can deal with prompts on devices, covering text-to-text, text-to-image, text-to-music and motion capture, eye-tracking, gesture recognition apps.

They include local providers for AI algorithms used widely in China, including Baidu ERINIE-3.5, Oppo AndesGPT and Minimax. Domestic apps will support AI PCs such as iQiyi, Tencent Meeting and WPS AI, which allows users to adopt AI in a secure way with protecting data and privacy.

Since October, more than a dozen listed Chinese firms said their business connect or benefit from AI PCs. They cover firms for PC, ODM (original design manufacturer), component, AI app and new materials, which brings cooling or lightweight design for more calculation requirement and components, Shanghai Daily learned through released public statements.

In China, 54.7 percent of new PCs will be AI PCs in 2024, compared with 8.1 percent in 2023. The figure will rise to 84.6 percent in 2027, according to an AI PC industry white paper, which was published by Lenovo Group Ltd and International Data Corp (IDC) recently.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Acer
HP
Intel
Lenovo
Oppo
Baidu
Tencent
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     