Ti Gong

Shanghai is building a multi-dimensional 5G network with deeper integration between 5G and industrial digitalization, faster networks as 5.5G and even 6G development, and wider coverage with satellite communications adoption, local officials said at a time that Shanghai is holding digital transformation week this week.



Shanghai is pushing the development and testing of the 5.5G or 5G-A network, which offers 10 times the Internet access than the current 5G network. The city will also boost integration for 5G applications in strategic industries including integrated circuitry, bio-medicine, and artificial intelligence. Shanghai will also push research in sectors like 6G and autonomous driving, Zhang Hongtao, vice director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, told an 5G promotion event on Friday.



It fits well with China's national strategy. China is working to commercialize 6G, the next-generation wireless technology after 5G, around 2030, officials said earlier this month.

The city is upgrading its network in full coverage of "space, air and land" with new technologies such as satellite communications. The technology, which can offer signals even in rural regions and "dead corners", is supported by Huawei and Apple's flagship models.

Currently Shanghai's 5G base station density and coverage is in a leading position nationwide. The city is pushing integration and 5G application in hundreds of industries, said the Shanghai Communications Administration.



Ti Gong

During the conference, a batch of 5G applications received award and they are regarded as city demonstration apps. They cover 5G applications in industrial manufacture, ports, medicine, education, and autonomous driving, issued by telecom giants including China Mobile, China Telecom, and SMG.



The applications were published during a new public platform debut on Friday (http://www.c3mep-sh.com/), which provides city digitalization cases and related products, suppliers, and solutions.

In the next three years, Shanghai plans to build 200 smart factories and nurture 35 digital transformation scenes related to people's daily lives, officials said at the digital transformation event.

