Asia's top appliance show opens in Shanghai

Overseas visitors are among the crowds at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo testing new gadgets and experiencing the latest innovations in the home appliance industry.

zhu shenshen / SHINE

The Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2024, an international stage for smart home products and innovation's displays and debuts, opened in Shanghai on Thursday,



People, including many overseas visitors, flocked into the Asia's top smart home show in the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area. They tested gadgets and took pictures of innovations and upgrades in the home appliance industry.

"China is promoting the technological innovation and high-quality development of the home appliance and consumer electronics industry, and creating a smart, healthy, low-carbon, comfortable and better life for consumers around the world," Jiang Feng, executive president of China Household Electrical Appliances Association (CHEAA), said at the opening ceremony.

zhu shenshen / SHINE

Global brands including Samsung, Siemens and Sony are present at the show, which takes up 14 halls with a record-high exhibition space of 160,000 square meters. Chinese electronic brands such as TCL, Hisense and Ecovacs are showing gadgets from new-technology TVs, AI-powered clean robots to wireless connected smart home systems.

China's policies on a new-round trade-in program, announced in March, will boost home appliance consumption and further stimulate the economy, industry officials said during the expo.

Shavers and hair dryers, with good design and practical functions, sell well in China, said Flyco, a Shanghai-listed home appliance maker. It released a lighter-look shaver at AWE, targeting tourists and business trip users.

AWE 2024 will run through Sunday.