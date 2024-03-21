AMD's Lisa Su in China to boost AI PC ecosystem development

Tech leaders including Su and Apple CEO Tim Cook are visiting China, showing global tech firms' confidence in the Chinese market and its solid supply chain.

zhu shenshen / SHINE

AMD's chair and chief executive Lisa Su announced a batch of partnerships in Beijing on Thursday to boost the local ecosystem of AI PCs, or artificial intelligence capable PCs.

AMD, with partners from PC vendors, software and app developers and AI large language model or LLM providers, showcase a booming AI PC ecosystem and how AI PC changes people's daily life.



AI, as the "most transformational technology in 50 years" has allowed PCs to enable truly intelligent personal experiences, Su said.

AI PCs will account for 40 percent of global PC sales in 2025, greatly changing and improving people's work methods and daily life, said researcher Canalys.

It requires partnership and cooperation across the whole industry, including many Chinese firms, AMD said. Su also emphasized commitment in China, including research centers with 4,000 AMD engineers, an AI center and joint research programs with local developers and research organizations.

Su is not the only US tech giant leader to visit China recently.

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday to meet supply chain partners including BYD and attend a new Apple Store opening tonight, the biggest one in China.

Intel and Qualcomm also held high-level conferences in China this week to show their commitments in the country.

Partners including ASUS and Lenovo, the world's biggest PC maker, and about 100 partners covering Chinese AI LLMs developers, game firms and software vendors attended the conference and offered on-site demonstrations of AI PCs.

Lenovo will release its new AI PC product lines and strategy in Shanghai next month, including many models powered by AMD technologies, said Liu Jun, Lenovo China president.