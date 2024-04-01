Lenovo bets on "epic" AI opportunity to boost PC sales

Lenovo's research spending will hit a record high in the new fiscal year from April as the Chinese personal computer giant pursues the "epic" artificial intelligence opportunity.

Lenovo Group Ltd's research spending will hit a record high in the new fiscal year from April as the Chinese personal computer giant pursues the "epic" artificial intelligence opportunity amid a colossal transformation towards non-PC business development, chairman and chief executive Yang Yuanqing said on Monday.

The PC market sales will rebound slightly in 2024, fueled by the AI PC wave, benefiting PC giants like Lenovo, which will kick off sales of its first batch of AI PCs in Shanghai in April.

As the world's biggest PC maker, Lenovo now has a research team of 19,000 people. It will increase research spending in the next fiscal year to pursue AI-powered business transformation.

"AI is an unprecedented and epic opportunity," Yang noted.

Lenovo plans to launch sophisticated AI PCs in Shanghai this month, the first in its kind worldwide.

Ti Gong

AI PC, which puts AI capabilities into PC devices locally, can personalize the user experience on a deeper level while protecting data privacy. It will make millions of computers truly "create and learn," to automatically build artwork presentations, make music, synthesize knowledge, and work smarter and safer.

In the mainstream sector, chip firms, including AMD, Intel and NVIDIA, have recently launched AI PC expansions and strategies.

About 48 million AI-capable PCs will be shipped worldwide this year, representing 18 percent of total PC sales, and the figure will top 100 million units in 2025 to account for 40 percent of total PC sales, research firm Canalys said.

AI PC will fuel demand and boost PC sales in future, analysts predicted.

In 2028, Canalys expects vendors to ship 205 million AI-capable PCs, representing a staggering compound annual growth rate of 44 percent between 2024 and 2028.