Biz / Tech

Lenovo bets on "epic" AI opportunity to boost PC sales

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-04-01       0
Lenovo's research spending will hit a record high in the new fiscal year from April as the Chinese personal computer giant pursues the "epic" artificial intelligence opportunity.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-04-01       0

Lenovo Group Ltd's research spending will hit a record high in the new fiscal year from April as the Chinese personal computer giant pursues the "epic" artificial intelligence opportunity amid a colossal transformation towards non-PC business development, chairman and chief executive Yang Yuanqing said on Monday.

The PC market sales will rebound slightly in 2024, fueled by the AI PC wave, benefiting PC giants like Lenovo, which will kick off sales of its first batch of AI PCs in Shanghai in April.

As the world's biggest PC maker, Lenovo now has a research team of 19,000 people. It will increase research spending in the next fiscal year to pursue AI-powered business transformation.

"AI is an unprecedented and epic opportunity," Yang noted.

Lenovo plans to launch sophisticated AI PCs in Shanghai this month, the first in its kind worldwide.

Lenovo bets on "epic" AI opportunity to boost PC sales
Ti Gong

Lenovo announced to launch new artificial intelligence (AI) personal computers (PCs) in Shanghai.

AI PC, which puts AI capabilities into PC devices locally, can personalize the user experience on a deeper level while protecting data privacy. It will make millions of computers truly "create and learn," to automatically build artwork presentations, make music, synthesize knowledge, and work smarter and safer.

In the mainstream sector, chip firms, including AMD, Intel and NVIDIA, have recently launched AI PC expansions and strategies.

About 48 million AI-capable PCs will be shipped worldwide this year, representing 18 percent of total PC sales, and the figure will top 100 million units in 2025 to account for 40 percent of total PC sales, research firm Canalys said.

AI PC will fuel demand and boost PC sales in future, analysts predicted.

In 2028, Canalys expects vendors to ship 205 million AI-capable PCs, representing a staggering compound annual growth rate of 44 percent between 2024 and 2028.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
NVIDIA
Intel
Lenovo
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     