AI gadgets shine at medical tech show in Shanghai

  20:25 UTC+8, 2024-04-11       0
The use of artificial intelligence represents the deep integration between the medical and high-tech industries and a surging demand for AI devices in an aging society.
Gadgets powered by artificial intelligence, including ultrasound diagnostic equipment and blood pressure monitors, were the highlight of a medical equipment show in Shanghai, representing deep integration between the medical and high-tech industries.

The China International Medical Equipment Fair, or CMEF, a medical technology and innovation show, opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on Thursday.

BOE, China's top display panel vendor, showcase its medical display gadgets and systems, covering AI, naked-eye 3D display and green innovation.

A highlight at BOE's booth is customized ultrasound diagnostic equipment with AI features. This can automatically recognize lesions through AI and dramatically improves the lesion detection rate and accuracy of ultrasound examinations.

It's now used in community and primary hospitals nationwide, especially helpful in regions facing the challenge of limited medical talent.

In the first quarter, BOE's net profit is expected to hit 800 million to 1 billion yuan (US$111-139 million), 223 to 304 percent up from a year ago, thanks to the rebounded price of TV panels, the Shenzhen-listed BOE said on Thursday.

Medical and health-care products and services are a new growth engine for BOE with China entering an aging society.

Shenzhen-listed Hanvon launched a new blood pressure monitor with a greatly improved accurate rate.

With the Korotkoff-Sound method normally used in hospital and professional organizations, the Hanvon BP (blood pressure) monitor allows users to measure blood pressure more accurately, even at home.

The monitor developed deep learning with the blood pressure figures of 300,000 people and powered by the AI has "learned" Korotkoff-Sound method.

Hanvon has developed its own AI large language model on vertical industries, covering medical, education and law. The accurate measuring of blood pressure is a crucial part of timely detection and treatment of complications such as cardiovascular and kidney disease due to hypertension, experts said.

The CMEF show will close on Sunday.

If you go:

Time: 10am-5pm April 11-14

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: 333 Songze Ave, Qingpu District

青浦区崧泽大道333号国家会展中心

