Chinese brands in a battle for the mid-range smartphone market
Chinese smartphone brands Honor, Oppo and Vivo are setting their sights on the lucrative mid-range market for phones costing from 2,500 yuan (US$347), adding upgraded artificial intelligence features and expanding distribution channels.
Mid-range products are typically best-sellers, representing a crucial battleground for brands to capture market share and revenue. Many features once exclusive to flagships, like on-device AI and portrait photography optimization, now appear in more affordable models.
Honor, market leader in China in the first quarter, released new Honor 200 phones on Monday, with AI-powered enhancements on screen, portrait photography and operating system. Honor "realizes DSLR-level portrait experience" on the new phones, with in-depth research and AI learning portrait aesthetics, said Zhao Ming, the company's president.
Sales of the Honor 200 with start on Friday with prices from 2,699 yuan.
It's a toe-to-toe competition in the domestic market.
Also on Friday, Oppo will begin sales of its middle-level Reno 12 also with a starting price of 2,699 yuan,
Oppo's phone features AI-powered photography filters and beauty effects for portrait photos, and better support for Xiaohongshu or Red, the Chinese equivalent of Instagram.
On Thursday, Vivo will release its S19 model. Vivo's S product line has a reputation for excelling in portrait and beauty photography.
At a conference in Chengdu, Honor's Zhao also announced a plan to open 1,000 new offline stores nationwide, with the first open in the city on Tuesday. The expansion aims to strengthen their physical presence and reach more customers.