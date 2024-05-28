Chinese brands in a battle for the mid-range smartphone market

Many features in flagship models, such as on-device AI and portrait photography optimization, are now appearing in more affordable phones as domestic makers fight for market share.

Chinese smartphone brands Honor, Oppo and Vivo are setting their sights on the lucrative mid-range market for phones costing from 2,500 yuan (US$347), adding upgraded artificial intelligence features and expanding distribution channels.



Mid-range products are typically best-sellers, representing a crucial battleground for brands to capture market share and revenue. Many features once exclusive to flagships, like on-device AI and portrait photography optimization, now appear in more affordable models.

SHINE

Honor, market leader in China in the first quarter, released new Honor 200 phones on Monday, with AI-powered enhancements on screen, portrait photography and operating system. Honor "realizes DSLR-level portrait experience" on the new phones, with in-depth research and AI learning portrait aesthetics, said Zhao Ming, the company's president.

Sales of the Honor 200 with start on Friday with prices from 2,699 yuan.

It's a toe-to-toe competition in the domestic market.



SHINE

Also on Friday, Oppo will begin sales of its middle-level Reno 12 also with a starting price of 2,699 yuan,

Oppo's phone features AI-powered photography filters and beauty effects for portrait photos, and better support for Xiaohongshu or Red, the Chinese equivalent of Instagram.



On Thursday, Vivo will release its S19 model. Vivo's S product line has a reputation for excelling in portrait and beauty photography.

At a conference in Chengdu, Honor's Zhao also announced a plan to open 1,000 new offline stores nationwide, with the first open in the city on Tuesday. The expansion aims to strengthen their physical presence and reach more customers.