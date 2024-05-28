﻿
Biz / Tech

Chinese brands in a battle for the mid-range smartphone market

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:57 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0
Many features in flagship models, such as on-device AI and portrait photography optimization, are now appearing in more affordable phones as domestic makers fight for market share.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:57 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0

Chinese smartphone brands Honor, Oppo and Vivo are setting their sights on the lucrative mid-range market for phones costing from 2,500 yuan (US$347), adding upgraded artificial intelligence features and expanding distribution channels.

Mid-range products are typically best-sellers, representing a crucial battleground for brands to capture market share and revenue. Many features once exclusive to flagships, like on-device AI and portrait photography optimization, now appear in more affordable models.

Chinese brands in a battle for the mid-range smartphone market
SHINE

Zhao Ming, Honor's president, released Honor 200 phones in Chengdu and announced a plan to open 1,000 stores nationwide this year.

Honor, market leader in China in the first quarter, released new Honor 200 phones on Monday, with AI-powered enhancements on screen, portrait photography and operating system. Honor "realizes DSLR-level portrait experience" on the new phones, with in-depth research and AI learning portrait aesthetics, said Zhao Ming, the company's president.

Sales of the Honor 200 with start on Friday with prices from 2,699 yuan.

It's a toe-to-toe competition in the domestic market.

Chinese brands in a battle for the mid-range smartphone market
SHINE

Oppo's Reno 12, targeting young consumers, will be on sale from Friday at prices from 2,699 yuan.

Also on Friday, Oppo will begin sales of its middle-level Reno 12 also with a starting price of 2,699 yuan,

Oppo's phone features AI-powered photography filters and beauty effects for portrait photos, and better support for Xiaohongshu or Red, the Chinese equivalent of Instagram.

On Thursday, Vivo will release its S19 model. Vivo's S product line has a reputation for excelling in portrait and beauty photography.

At a conference in Chengdu, Honor's Zhao also announced a plan to open 1,000 new offline stores nationwide, with the first open in the city on Tuesday. The expansion aims to strengthen their physical presence and reach more customers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Honor
Oppo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     