iFlytek powers up consumer AI with new flagship stores

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-03
It has become a trend among tech giants like Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi, to increase their physical presence in order to connect directly with customers.
iFlytek powers up consumer AI with new flagship stores
Ti Gong

Users gathere in the new store of iFlytek, located in the bustling Xujiahui district.

Chinese AI company iFlytek is making an AI-oriented move towards consumer engagement with the launch of its first offline flagship store in Shanghai over the weekend.

This move follows a trend among tech giants like Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi, who are increasing their physical presence to connect directly with customers, despite the boom of online consumption in China.

Located in the bustling Xujiahui district, the flagship store offers visitors a chance to experience AI in action. Users can explore AI-powered applications tailored for office work, education, and everyday life.

iFlytek plans to expand its network of directly-operated flagship stores nationwide, prioritizing consumer experience and AI scenario-based demonstrations. Its ambition extends beyond China, with aspirations to develop offline retail stores in overseas markets as well.

The new flagship stores will showcase a broader range of AI products and services, aiming to bring intelligent solutions into millions of homes and enhance everyday experiences.

As a leader in voice recognition, education, and translation technologies, iFlytek integrates AI into smart devices such as interactive smart blackboards for schools, advanced language translators, and office tablets.

Previously, iFlytek's focus was primarily on the business segment, offering AI solutions for translation, intelligent classrooms, and various online services. These new physical stores signify a shift – providing direct access to AI for consumers and expanding iFlytek's presence in the consumer market, according to the Shenzhen-listed firm.

The move aligns with the current trend in the tech industry, where giants are prioritizing tangible experiences for customers.

Smartphone brand Honor recently announced a similar plan to open 1,000 new offline stores in 2024, strategically expanding physical reach following the launch of smartphones featuring on-device AI functions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
