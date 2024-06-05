﻿
AI takes center stage as it trends at Computex 2024

  23:02 UTC+8, 2024-06-05
Leading chip and software companies are present at the Taiwan event, unveiling the latest AI advancements and future roadmaps that are shaping the future of the AI ​​​​PC market.
Artificial intelligence is a trending topic during the ongoing Computex show in Taiwan as it will revolutionize the personal computer industry, change user habits for millions and boost industrial development, tech giants said.

With the theme "Connecting AI," the event brings together over 1,500 exhibitors from 36 countries and regions, showcasing how AI will revolutionize personal computers and shape the future of various industries.

Leading chip and software companies such as Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Microsoft, Qualcomm and MediaTek are all present, unveiling their latest AI advancements and future roadmaps. These industry leaders are shaping trends for the entire AI PC market.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive, announces the upcoming "Rubin" platform, set to succeed the recently launched "Blackwell" and redefine the future of computing.

Heated competition in AI chips

The battle for AI dominance is heating up with three major chip vendors – Nvidia, AMD and Intel – all launching their next-generation AI chips and upgrades at Computex.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive, announced the upcoming "Rubin" platform for 2026, set to succeed the recently launched "Blackwell" and redefine the future of computing with its advanced AI capabilities.

Nvidia is currently a frontrunner in the AI ​​​​​​race, boasting a 135-percent share price increase this year. However, AMD and Intel are not backing down.

AMD unveiled an expanded AMD Instinct accelerator roadmap and next-generation server processors, while Intel showcased its new AI PC processors with tripled AI capacity and lower energy consumption.

Intel released its AI innovations and updates in the event.

New players enter the AI ​​​​​​PC market

The booming AI PC market is expected to reach 100 million units and account for 40 percent of total PC sales by 2025, according to researcher Canalys. This explains the entry of relatively new players Qualcomm and MediaTek, traditionally mobile-focused giants.

MediaTek said the company had joined Arm's ecosystem for AI PCs and data centers, including a new Chromebook featuring both super mobility and AI. MediaTek enables designs to meet the most challenging workloads for AI applications, maximizing performance per watt, the company said.

Qualcomm is introducing the company's AI-forward Snapdragon X chips. Christiano Amon, its chief executive, said Snapdragon X and Copilot+ are "coming to all PC form factors," while showing a slide that seemed to show Copilot+ running not only on laptops, but also desktop computers.

Christiano Amon, Qualcomm's CEO, shows a slide with more computers set to adopt its Snapdragon X chips.

