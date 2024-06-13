﻿
Biz / Tech

Young entrepreneur seizes opportunities of times

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  19:10 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0
A micro-enterprise focusing on intelligent and unmanned technology feature at this year's China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  19:10 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0

Editor's note:

China is cultivating the development of new quality productive forces, referring to growth of higher quality driven by breakthrough innovations and comprehensive sustainability. Let's check out how businesses in Shanghai, which is base to many high-tech companies, fare on this route.

Young entrepreneur seizes opportunities of times
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

He Zhengdao, founder of DG Intelligence.

People reflect the times they live in, and one young technology entrepreneur has based his career on the belief that the same holds true for companies.

"Our work is meaningful only if our goals resonate with the pulse of the times," said He Zhengdao, founder of DG Intelligence.

His small company has focused on the development of "smart" unmanned technology for airborne and underwater use. He has brought strong credentials to his research, having once worked in research at Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, the state-owned aerospace manufacturer that developed the nation's first domestically made aircraft – the ARJ 1 regional jet and the C919 narrow-body jetliner.

His company's products are on display at the year's China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, which began on Wednesday.

Young entrepreneur seizes opportunities of times
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

DG Intelligence's hybrid vertical takeoff and landing drone with fixed wing.

Young entrepreneur seizes opportunities of times
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

DG Intelligence's 360-degree underwater device.

He and his team at DGI have developed more than 10 intelligent air and land unmanned products. They also built a platform for control, maintenance and training, based on big data and the Internet of Things, for energy companies and emergency departments.

"I hope to help transform China's economy, from the ground to low altitudes, by building a complete transportation, logistics, emergency response and security system." said He.

At the fair, DG Intelligence will showcase the first smaller domestic civil unmanned aerial vehicle, which has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers. The DGI-EX6 "Hongguan" is a long endurance, vertical take-off and landing vehicle with compound wings.

The vehicle is the first of its kind in China to have passed tests of safety, environmental adaptability and economic efficiency. It has completed a million kilometers of field flights.

Entrepreneurship is never an easy path to follow. Many startups that begin with great ideas falter on inadequate funding, faulty business plans or inept marketing.

He said he, too, has had to overcome setbacks along the way. Inspired by China's accomplishment in space rockets, satellites, manned spaceflight and lunar landings, he said he was resolved to stick to his ideals and pursue his ideas at any cost.

"I am grateful for the times I live in and remain confident," he said.

Young entrepreneur seizes opportunities of times
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Parts of other high-tech products by DG Intelligence.

In 2015, He set up DGI together with a few friends who love aviation in the rented 65-square-meter room in the talent apartment in Zhangjiang, Pudong.

The founding team put together more than a million dollars to go to the Sinopec Shengli Oilfield, the angel customer of DGI, to research customer demands. They stayed with oilfield inspection workers for almost half a year and developed the first generation of industrial inspection drones, which was a breakthrough.

In the second year, DGI got 10 million intended orders. And because of the team's professionalism and excellent product performance, it soon obtained two rounds of financing from well-known organizations and listed companies.

DGI's technology is timely. It dovetails with a new national goal to develop low-altitude equipment. Since the national government unveiled a program related to its application in general aviation in 2023, province and cities across the nation have introduced policies favorable to companies doing research in the field.

Four provinces have already opened up flight altitudes below 1,000 meters.

"This inevitably involves the control of air traffic, including the planning of routes and the speed and efficiency of vehicles passing through them," said He. "The application of big data, artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies is particularly important."

In addition, DGI will also exhibit its DGE-Ocean Eye industrial-grade, 360-degree underwater robot, which He says is the first multifunctional underwater robot in China. It can be used for inspecting underwater pipelines and undersea cables, and in applications such as archaeology and anti-smuggling operations.

"This machine has received very favorable reviews abroad for its high cost-effectiveness," He explained. "Its purchase price is only one-third of a general commercial underwater robot."

DGI is also conducting research in new fields, from specialized aerial drones to ground-based emergency firefighting robots. The ultimate aim is to develop comprehensive industrial solutions that cover land, sea and air.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
Sinopec
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     