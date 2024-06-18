﻿
Shanghai fuses gaming, art, and commerce to attract young talent

Favored by young consumers, eSports connects gaming, digital art, the Metaverse, and consumption, with high-profile events being held in Shanghai.
A recent Honor of Kings tournament was held during the closing ceremony of the Shanghai Consumption Festival.

Shanghai is accelerating its transformation into a global eSports hub by strategically integrating gaming with digital art, the Metaverse, and commerce. This innovative approach aims to attract young consumers, a vital demographic for the city's growing eSports scene.

Several high-profile tournaments, including Valorant China events, have been held in Shanghai. These events not only provided a platform for local talent, professional clubs, and leagues to gain international recognition, but also fostered a vibrant domestic eSports ecosystem.

A recent Honor of Kings tournament, held downtown on Nanjing Road East, exemplifies this synergy. The event featured professional players from the renowned Edward Gaming (EDG) club, drawing enthusiastic local fans and marking the closing ceremony of the Shanghai Consumption Festival, a city-level event held for an entire month.

Winners of the eSports competition are recognized.

Film, animation, games, and now eSports – these are the favorite avenues of information consumption for Generation Z, explained local officials.

Andy, an official from EDG echoed this sentiment, highlighting the appeal of eSports for young people: "It's a shared experience, fostering teamwork and offering a sense of relaxation from work pressure. Victories instill confidence – these are the reasons why young people love it."

Research indicates the power of this strategy: approximately 68 percent of people under 40 play games for an average of one to two hours daily, with over 70 percent of gamers actively watching eSports events online or attending them onsite each month.

To further capture the imagination of young consumers, Shanghai's BOXX platform, a center for digital art exhibitions on Nanjing Road, will showcase eSports and gaming content created by digital artists and generative AI. This convergence of creative expression and competitive gaming promises a captivating experience.

Meanwhile, a new season of the Valorant China eSports Tournaments (VCT CN) will take place in Shanghai between June 15th and July 20th, featuring 11 competing clubs. The VCT CN will determine which clubs to represent China at the Valorant World Cup in Seoul, South Korea, in August.

Valorant, a popular 5v5 first-person shooter game, has seen significant growth since its official Chinese release in July 2023, with Tencent as domestic operator. Tencent previously committed to investing 1 billion yuan (US$137.8 million) over three years to bolster the game's domestic ecosystem.

Players attend an Valorant eSports event in Shanghai, which is a popular 5v5 first-person shooter game.

