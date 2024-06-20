﻿
Smart home brands take center stage at Design Shanghai

Brands blur the lines between aesthetics and intelligent functionality at the show with a number of makers displaying visions of what the homes of the future will look like.
zhu shenshen / SHINE

A visitor controls a FotileStyle smart home system on a panel at Design Shanghai.

Home appliance brands, including Fotile and Samsung, are blurring the lines between aesthetics and intelligent functionality at the ongoing Design Shanghai show.

Design Shanghai, Asia's largest international design event series, is being held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre in the Pudong New Area until Saturday. International and Chinese manufacturers, design-led brands, architects, collectors, interior designers and design enthusiasts are attending the event.

Among them, FotileStyle is showcasing an intelligent full-house design concept covering voice control, storage, lighting, disinfection and sensing systems, with wireless connection and sensors integrated into the design. Visitors marveled at the seamless integration, allowing control of various aspects of the home – from lighting and humidity to individual cabinet settings – with a simple swipe or voice command.

The show marks Fotile's expansion from kitchen and bath applications to a full smart home, said Sun Liming, Fotile's vice president.

zhu shenshen / SHINE

Samsung displays a 110-inch LED TV with high resolution and a micro AI processor.

Samsung, partnering with high-end German cabinet maker Poggenpohl, presents a vision of the luxury kitchen and rooms in a "Gravity of Light" pop-up at Design Shanghai.

Its 110-inch Micro LED TV with high resolution and a Micro AI processor can intelligently manage billions of colors, controlling every beam of spontaneous light source, presenting a precise brightness matching the viewing scene and eliminating noise. The features are said to offer users an extremely comfortable and immersive audio-visual experience at home.

Samsung is committed to sleek design, with ever-narrower screen bezels that seamlessly integrate into any home environment.

Sustainability and AI are also highlights of the design show. Latest developments in AI find their way into households through home appliances and digital services.

Both Electrolux and AEG brands from the Swedish home appliance group are bringing their unique design features to the fair.

"The personalization function has become a default in many home appliances and service and has grown even more widespread through digitalization," said Sarah Schaefer, vice president of sustainability at Electrolux.

AI has a big role for home appliance makers to understand consumers' motivation, habits, attitudes, and could also help consumers embrace sustainable lifestyles.

Schaefer also pointed out that when leveraged in the right way, AI can be a key enabler to tackle climate issues through more energy-saving and water-efficient products and by encouraging consumers to use appliances more sustainably.

Ti Gong

The Electrolux brand is among the home appliance makers displaying their goods at the show.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
