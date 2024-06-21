﻿
Biz / Tech

ChinaJoy 2024 powers up with museum opening and eSports events

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-06-21       0
Shanghai to be home to a new facility in Xuhui District with exhibits from early games to cutting-edge works presenting the history and future trends of China's game industry.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-06-21       0
ChinaJoy 2024 powers up with museum opening and eSports events
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

ChinaJoy 2024 is to open on July 26.

Asia's top game fair will return to Shanghai next month, with conferences, game shows and the opening of a national game museum.

ChinaJoy, or the China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, will be held from July 26 to 29, with over 600 exhibitors, a third of them from 31 overseas countries and regions that include France, the United States, Canada and Germany. The exhibition space surpasses 130,000 square meters, organizers said on Friday.

One highlight will be the opening of a professional game museum in Xuhui District, with exhibitions and interactive experiences. It has been a year in preparation, with exhibits from early classic games to contemporary cutting-edge works presenting the history and future trends of China's game industry, officials said.

The establishment of game museums is an important symbol of the maturity of the industry. At present, developed countries such as the United States, Germany, Japan and South Korea have their own game museums, industry regulators said on Friday.

In 2023, Shanghai's online game industry revenue hit 144.5 billion yuan (US$20.4 billion), a 12.9 percent growth from a year ago and accounting for a third of national game industry revenue.

During ChinaJoy 2024, a global eSports conference and Shanghai eSports Week will be held.

Tickets will be available online from June 27, organizers said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     