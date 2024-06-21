ChinaJoy 2024 powers up with museum opening and eSports events

Shanghai to be home to a new facility in Xuhui District with exhibits from early games to cutting-edge works presenting the history and future trends of China's game industry.

Asia's top game fair will return to Shanghai next month, with conferences, game shows and the opening of a national game museum.



ChinaJoy, or the China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, will be held from July 26 to 29, with over 600 exhibitors, a third of them from 31 overseas countries and regions that include France, the United States, Canada and Germany. The exhibition space surpasses 130,000 square meters, organizers said on Friday.

One highlight will be the opening of a professional game museum in Xuhui District, with exhibitions and interactive experiences. It has been a year in preparation, with exhibits from early classic games to contemporary cutting-edge works presenting the history and future trends of China's game industry, officials said.

The establishment of game museums is an important symbol of the maturity of the industry. At present, developed countries such as the United States, Germany, Japan and South Korea have their own game museums, industry regulators said on Friday.

In 2023, Shanghai's online game industry revenue hit 144.5 billion yuan (US$20.4 billion), a 12.9 percent growth from a year ago and accounting for a third of national game industry revenue.



During ChinaJoy 2024, a global eSports conference and Shanghai eSports Week will be held.

Tickets will be available online from June 27, organizers said.