Asia's top telecom show to open in Shanghai

Asia's leading telecommunications event opens its doors in Shanghai on Wednesday, showcasing groundbreaking advancements that will impact over a billion mobile users in China, the world's largest smartphone market.



The highlights and topics will cover advanced 5G networks or 5G-A, convergence of artificial intelligence and high-speed networks, Internet security and smart devices at the Mobile World Congress or MWC Shanghai 2024, Shanghai Daily learned.

First-time exhibitors include Amazon Web Services, Bharti Airtel, iFlytek, NIO, Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology and Xiaomi, an indication of the booming development of AI, cloud, autonomous driving and satellite communication.

Returning exhibitors include China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, China Broadnet, AMD, Honor, Huawei, Lenovo, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, XReal and ZTE, which are top carriers, equipment vendors, chip designers and smart device vendors.