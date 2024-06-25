﻿
Biz / Tech

Asia's top telecom show to open in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:52 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
Topics at the Mobile World Congress will cover advanced 5G networks or 5G-A, convergence of artificial intelligence and high-speed networks, Internet security and smart devices.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:52 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
Asia's top telecom show to open in Shanghai
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

An advertisement for MWC Shanghai 2024, Asia's top telecom show, at a Metro station in the Pudong New Area.

Asia's leading telecommunications event opens its doors in Shanghai on Wednesday, showcasing groundbreaking advancements that will impact over a billion mobile users in China, the world's largest smartphone market.

The highlights and topics will cover advanced 5G networks or 5G-A, convergence of artificial intelligence and high-speed networks, Internet security and smart devices at the Mobile World Congress or MWC Shanghai 2024, Shanghai Daily learned.

First-time exhibitors include Amazon Web Services, Bharti Airtel, iFlytek, NIO, Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology and Xiaomi, an indication of the booming development of AI, cloud, autonomous driving and satellite communication.

Returning exhibitors include China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, China Broadnet, AMD, Honor, Huawei, Lenovo, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, XReal and ZTE, which are top carriers, equipment vendors, chip designers and smart device vendors.

Asia's top telecom show to open in Shanghai
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Huawei says 5G-A and AI convergence will bring many opportunities.

Giants such as China Mobile, Honor and Huawei will organize a batch of events at the event from Wednesday to Friday at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) in the Pudong New Area.

The convergence of AI and 5G-Advanced networks, which offer 10-times faster Internet access, will bring booming mobile data traffic, generative AI content and new mobile end features. By 2030, more than 90 percent of smartphones will be AI phones, compared with 11 percent in 2024, Huawei said in MWC Shanghai preview forums on Tuesday.

"As our world moves towards digital everything, MWC Shanghai is at the frontier of cross-industry digital transformation, attracting players from all corners of the global connectivity ecosystem," said Sihan Bo Chen, China head of GSMA, organizer of MWC events globally.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong New Area
NIO
Qualcomm
Honor
Pudong
China Mobile
Lenovo
ZTE
Xiaomi
Amazon
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     