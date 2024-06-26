MWC Shanghai 2024 offers a glimpse into the future

The 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai opened on Wednesday, showcasing a glimpse into a future powered by the dynamic convergence of 5G and artificial intelligence (AI).



Onsite shows include dancing robot dogs, cars and drones communicating with satellites, smart glasses and headsets and autonomous vehicles, as Asia's top telecommunications show featured intelligent and interconnected devices beyond just phones.

BYD's Yangwang U8 was the attraction at China Telecom's booth, as the car features the world's first direct vehicle-to-satellite connection services. China Telecom's Tiantong Satellite communication service ensures the car is always online and therefore supports autonomous driving and ensures drivers' safety, even in remote regions.