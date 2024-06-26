MWC Shanghai 2024 offers a glimpse into the future
The 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai opened on Wednesday, showcasing a glimpse into a future powered by the dynamic convergence of 5G and artificial intelligence (AI).
Onsite shows include dancing robot dogs, cars and drones communicating with satellites, smart glasses and headsets and autonomous vehicles, as Asia's top telecommunications show featured intelligent and interconnected devices beyond just phones.
BYD's Yangwang U8 was the attraction at China Telecom's booth, as the car features the world's first direct vehicle-to-satellite connection services. China Telecom's Tiantong Satellite communication service ensures the car is always online and therefore supports autonomous driving and ensures drivers' safety, even in remote regions.
Satellite communications services can also be used in drones, future air taxi services and new smartphones from brands such as Huawei, Honor, Xiaomi and Vivo.
Xiaomi Corp showcase a blue SU7 car at the event, along with its smart devices covering phones, tablets, TVs, wearables, and home appliances. All devices can be wirelessly connected and controlled through Xiaomi's operating system.
By March, Xiaomi's Internet of Things devices (excluding smartphones, tablets and computers) volume had reached 786 million units, making them establish a complete ecosystem.
Dancing robot dogs and cleaning robots were shown at the opening ceremony and China Mobile's booth, showing the convergence of AI and 5G or advanced technologies.
The next-generation mobile communications, like 5G and 6G tech, bring low-latency connection, supporting optimization for robot and AR/VR devices while AI adds more features in various devices.
The MWC 2024 show will be held through Friday.