China Mobile and Huawei bet on 5G-A for the mobile AI era

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2024 witnessed a surge of excitement surrounding the upcoming commercialization of 5G-A, the next iteration of mobile network technology. Tech giants China Mobile and Huawei are at the forefront of the upgrade, promising a faster, smarter mobile experience for users in Shanghai and nationwide.



The latest version of the 5G-A international standard in Shanghai marks a significant leap forward to the new technology. Compared with current 5G, 5G-A advantages include up to 10 times faster downloads, enhanced experience on gaming and AR/VR and more intelligent interconnection for smart city construction, experts said.

China Mobile's Shanghai branch launched its 5G-A plan at the event, including building 14,000 5G-A sites citywide this year and offering more commercial 5G-A packages, making it the leading city in 5G-A globally.

With local 5G-A networks, the peak download speed will hit 5 gigabytes per second. The packages now target groups such as business executives on trips, broadcasters and game fans, who require high-speed and stable networks outside, Shanghai Mobile said.