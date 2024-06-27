﻿
Biz / Tech

COSCO shipping to convert container ships for SEASPAN

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  14:58 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
The conversion of SEASPAN traditional fuel container ships into methanol dual fuel powered ships will be fulfilled by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai).
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  14:58 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0

The conversion of SEASPAN traditional fuel container ships into methanol dual fuel powered ships will be fulfilled by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai).

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry and SEASPAN held a signing ceremony on June 26, for the first batch of methanol dual fuel conversion contracts for a total of five 10,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) container ships.

The COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai) Co, Ltd (CHI Shanghai), on behalf of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, signed the agreement with SEASPAN.

To meet the requirements of green and low-carbon regulations and conventions, and reduce operating costs, many conventional energy-saving measures such as multi-objective line optimization and energy-saving devices have been applied in the research and development of large container ships.

As an important participant in the global shipping industry, CHI Shanghai is actively committed to promoting the green transformation of the shipping industry in accordance with the overall deployment of COSCO Shipping Group and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.

Since the adoption of the greenhouse gas reduction strategy by the International Maritime Organization in 2018, the company has actively responded by continuously exploring and practicing green alternative fuel transformation for ships through technological innovation and industrial upgrading.

Green methanol fuel, as an internationally recognized clean fuel, has the advantages of low carbon emissions and renewability throughout its lifecycle, and is an important way for ships to transition to low-carbon or zero carbon.

CHI Shanghai closely coordinates with the actual situation of the enterprise, actively explores the methanol dual fuel modification market, practices a new model of "green production, digital operation, and intelligent manufacturing," and has pioneered domestic shipyards in the field of dual fuel ship modification.

In March 2024, CHI Shanghai signed a container ship dual fuel retrofit contract with COSCO Shipping Group.

The successful signing with SEASPAN marks another important breakthrough for CHI Shanghai in the field of green alternative fuel retrofitting for ships.

COSCO shipping to convert container ships for SEASPAN
Ti Gong

The SEASPAN Yangtze container ship.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
COSCO
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     