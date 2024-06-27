COSCO shipping to convert container ships for SEASPAN

The conversion of SEASPAN traditional fuel container ships into methanol dual fuel powered ships will be fulfilled by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai).

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry and SEASPAN held a signing ceremony on June 26, for the first batch of methanol dual fuel conversion contracts for a total of five 10,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) container ships.

The COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai) Co, Ltd (CHI Shanghai), on behalf of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, signed the agreement with SEASPAN.

To meet the requirements of green and low-carbon regulations and conventions, and reduce operating costs, many conventional energy-saving measures such as multi-objective line optimization and energy-saving devices have been applied in the research and development of large container ships.

As an important participant in the global shipping industry, CHI Shanghai is actively committed to promoting the green transformation of the shipping industry in accordance with the overall deployment of COSCO Shipping Group and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.

Since the adoption of the greenhouse gas reduction strategy by the International Maritime Organization in 2018, the company has actively responded by continuously exploring and practicing green alternative fuel transformation for ships through technological innovation and industrial upgrading.

Green methanol fuel, as an internationally recognized clean fuel, has the advantages of low carbon emissions and renewability throughout its lifecycle, and is an important way for ships to transition to low-carbon or zero carbon.

CHI Shanghai closely coordinates with the actual situation of the enterprise, actively explores the methanol dual fuel modification market, practices a new model of "green production, digital operation, and intelligent manufacturing," and has pioneered domestic shipyards in the field of dual fuel ship modification.

In March 2024, CHI Shanghai signed a container ship dual fuel retrofit contract with COSCO Shipping Group.

The successful signing with SEASPAN marks another important breakthrough for CHI Shanghai in the field of green alternative fuel retrofitting for ships.