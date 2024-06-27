AI is taking center stage at MWC Shanghai 2024

AI models developed by Chinese companies on display at the even offer innovations that make them competitive compared to devices from global giants such as Apple and OpenAI.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Artificial intelligence (AI) is taking center stage at the ongoing MWC Shanghai 2024, integrating with smartphones, computers and smart devices. Those China-developed AI models and innovations make new devices competitive even compared with global giants such as Apple and OpenAI.

Domestic giants including Honor, Huawei, iFlytek and Lenovo are outlining their AI strategies and accelerating efforts to make AI accessible and beneficial for businesses and families, Shanghai Daily learned.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Honor's new AI features Honor is showing two on-device AI features at the event, an AI-managed screen for eye protection and anti-deepfake tech, which combats online misinformation by identifying and potentially flagging manipulated videos.

Honor CEO Zhao Ming emphasized a user-centric AI strategy with suited and most required functions, also prioritizing practical applications over expensive AI chips that inflate phone prices. Honor's approach democratizes AI technology, offering practical AI features at a competitive price point starting around 2,000 yuan (US$274). This strategy contrasts with competitors who offer on-device AI primarily on high-end flagship models. Comparatively, Apple's new Apple Intelligence only supports flagship models at high prices.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Lenovo's AI PC strategy A concept personal computer with semi-transparent display attracted visitors at Lenovo's booth.

Lenovo, the world's biggest PC vendor, is showcasing its full-range AI strategy with capabilities on AI models and personalized interface, localized database, AI computing power, ecosystem and security and privacy protection. For consumers, the AI has been used in PC, smartphone, tablet and smart devices. Lenovo is the first major PC vendor to launch PCs with on-device AI features. The Lenovo AI PCs, which can automatically build artwork presentations and synthesize knowledge based on stored documents, could suit users from primary school students to scientists working in Antarctica. About 48 million AI-capable PCs will be shipped worldwide this year, representing 18 percent of total PC sales, and the figure will top 100 million units in 2025 to account for 40 percent of total PC sales, research firm Canalys said.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE