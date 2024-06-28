﻿
Global tech giants share insights at MWC Shanghai

Ericsson, Nokia and Qualcomm revealed their thoughts on the artificial intelligence, 5G-A and XR (AR/VR) and Metaverse sectors during the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2024 event.
Global tech giants Ericsson, Nokia and Qualcomm shared their thoughts on the artificial intelligence, 5G-A and XR (AR/VR) and Metaverse sectors at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2024 event.

Yulia Chernyadyeva, EVP of Nokia Shanghai Bell, talked about the relationship and convergence trend of telecom and AI services.

"AI is already a great instrument for network management for many years with proved results in operation efficiency," she said. "In Nokia, Generative AI is considered as an evolution path from data management to knowledge, automation and problem solving."

Ericsson published a new mobile market report during the event, saying 5G users will hit 5.6 billion globally by 2029, with mobile traffic volume growth of 20 percent annually until then.

Qualcomm, the world's biggest mobile chip vendor, announced cooperation with partners such as China Mobile and Xiaomi on a platform to test 5G-A, an evolved network offering 10 times faster download speeds compared with current 5G networks.

Chinese firms hold more positive attitudes about Metaverse applications and business potential, according to a recent report issued by Nokia Shanghai Bell and EY.

MWC Shanghai, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) in the Pudong New Area, closes on Friday.

