New AI products set to debut at WAIC 2024

China's leading artificial intelligence companies and innovation centers are gearing up for their showcase at the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2024.



This year's WAIC boasts more than 500 confirmed exhibitors and will feature over 1,500 products and innovations, covering AI large models and humanoid robots, offering attendees a firsthand AI experience.

Transwarp, a Shanghai-based company developing enterprise-level big data infrastructure software, will bring a series of AI product launches and demonstrations to WAIC 2024, according to Sun Yuanhao, chief executive of Transwarp.

The enterprise-level vertical domain Q&A product, Transwarp Infinity Intelligence, will formally open its services to the public during the conference. Users can visit https://www.wuya-ai.com/ to register and have their own exclusive intelligent assistant to efficiently accomplish various tasks.

The latest breakthroughs in the field of AI, such as Transwarp Knowledge Hub and Intelligent Analytics and Insight Platform Infinity Logits, will be showcased at WAIC.