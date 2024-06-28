﻿
New AI products set to debut at WAIC 2024

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin Gong Jiaxin
  21:26 UTC+8, 2024-07-02
WAIC 2024 boasts more than 500 confirmed exhibitors and over 1,500 products and innovations, covering AI large models and humanoid robots, offering a firsthand AI experience.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin Gong Jiaxin
  21:26 UTC+8, 2024-07-02

China's leading artificial intelligence companies and innovation centers are gearing up for their showcase at the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2024.

This year's WAIC boasts more than 500 confirmed exhibitors and will feature over 1,500 products and innovations, covering AI large models and humanoid robots, offering attendees a firsthand AI experience.

Transwarp, a Shanghai-based company developing enterprise-level big data infrastructure software, will bring a series of AI product launches and demonstrations to WAIC 2024, according to Sun Yuanhao, chief executive of Transwarp.

The enterprise-level vertical domain Q&A product, Transwarp Infinity Intelligence, will formally open its services to the public during the conference. Users can visit https://www.wuya-ai.com/ to register and have their own exclusive intelligent assistant to efficiently accomplish various tasks.

The latest breakthroughs in the field of AI, such as Transwarp Knowledge Hub and Intelligent Analytics and Insight Platform Infinity Logits, will be showcased at WAIC.

New AI products set to debut at WAIC 2024
Gong Jiaxin / SHINE

Sun Yuanhao, chief executive of Transwarp

Step-2, the trillion parameter MoE large language model released by the domestic large model startup company StepFun, will be presented at this year's WAIC.

Liu Sitong, public relations director of StepFun, indicated that the company's AI large models aim for larger parameter quantities, and the multimodal large models can comprehend content not only in pictures but also in videos.

StepFun has become an AI+ ecological partner of Shanghai Film Corporation and is exploring innovation in "AI+IP" with works to be publicly displayed soon.

The Healthy Loong, a full-size general-purpose humanoid robot independently researched and developed by Humanoid Robots (Shanghai) Co Ltd, will make its debut at WAIC 2024.

With a height of 185 centimeters and a weight of 82 kilograms, the Qinglong Humanoid Robot has a highly bionic torso configuration and anthropomorphic motion control.

A total of 100 scenarios are planned to be completed by 2024 and 1,000 scenarios by 2027 for humanoid robot training and data collection.

Yang Zhengye, marketing director of National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center, said that the next two years will witness a large-scale technological breakthrough in humanoid robots.

"We will quickly achieve technology updates and iterations by pooling industrial forces and release one open-source humanoid robot every year," said Yang.

New AI products set to debut at WAIC 2024

StepFun has become an AI+ ecological partner of Shanghai Film Corporation and is exploring innovation in "AI+IP" with works to be publicly displayed soon.

﻿
