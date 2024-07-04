Forum highlights challenges and solutions for global AI governance

Top AI experts and scholars shared their insights on the development and governance of cutting-edge AI technologies at a forum held during the ongoing WAIC 2024 on Thursday.

Top AI experts and scholars from home and abroad shared their insights on the development and governance of cutting-edge AI technologies at a forum during the ongoing 2024 World Artificial Intelligence Conference on Thursday. The "Frontier Artificial Intelligence Technologies: Governance Challenges and Response Measures" forum hosted by Institute for AI International Governance of Tsinghua University, focused on challenges and countermeasures in AI governance.

Xue Lan, dean of Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University and director of the Institute for AI International Governance, highlighted the importance of strengthening global cooperation. "The development pace of AI today far exceeds the speed of its regulatory adjustments. The balance between AI development and governance is a complex global issue, and no single regulatory body can manage AI alone,"Xue said. He said it was particularly necessary to strengthen communication and cooperation on AI governance among countries and across different fields.

The increasing importance of AI safety governance in the era of large models is the new trend of AI, said Andrew Chi-Chih Yao, the 2000 Turing Award winner, suggesting that developing regulations for the governance of super-large-scale models is urgently needed. "AI safety governance has also emerged as a new interdisciplinary academic field that requires collaboration across multiple domains such as AI, cryptography, law, business, and politics," he added. Tshilidzi Marwala, rector of the United Nations University and UN Under-Secretary-General, listed some key measures on global AI governance including monitoring AI audiences, setting globally uniform guidelines for data protection and creating AI legislation.

Guo Yike, provost of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, used his digital avatar to deliver a video speech. The speech, utilizing multimodal generative AI technology, detailed the critical role of data security in global AI governance. "We need to establish international institutional frameworks and regulations to standardize data security while protecting data privacy and sensitive information," he said, highlighting the need for international cooperation in sharing experiences.