Humanoid robots in the spotlight at technology conference

With breakthroughs in AI technology, humanoid robots have demonstrated tremendous potential and wide application prospects in multiple industries, leading a new wave of AI development, experts said at a forum at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2024 on Friday.

The Humanoid Robots Forum, hosted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), invited experts from AI industries and robotics to showcase the latest technological innovations in humanoid robots, as well as share their insights on their application and future challenges.

Humanoid robots are an important path to develop robots towards Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and a significant carrier of embodied AI, said Wang Xiangyun, managing partner of Peakview Capital, a economic service platform dedicated to scientific innovation.

Oliver Tian, vice-chair at the International Alliance of Robotics, said that the Industrial Revolution 5.0 is coming, which is a new phase of industrialization in which humans work together with advance technology and AI-driven robots to improve processes at work.

Embodied AI and humanoid robots are key topics at the WAIC 2024. Four embodied AI-themed forums are hosted focusing on cutting-edge technology and application prospects of humanoid robots, as well as the prospects of Embodied AI.

WAIC 2024 also focuses on showcasing innovative humanoid robot products. The exhibition features a dedicated humanoid robot area, displaying 25 humanoid robots.