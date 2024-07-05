﻿
AI forum a highlight of Private Enterprises Open Day

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  17:58 UTC+8, 2024-07-05
"AI Empowerment for Private Sector Innovation Forum" stresses critical role of AI, urging private enterprises to harness it for technological advancement and industrial upgrade.
The annual Private Enterprises Open Day, part of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2024, kicked off on Thursday with a forum on artificial intelligence.

The three-day event features 15 onsite exchange activities across eight routes, allowing the public to visit AI companies and experience technological innovation up close, showcasing the promising future of the AI era.

At the "AI Empowerment for Private Sector Innovation Forum," co-hosted by the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce and the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, Shou Ziqi, vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, highlighted AI's critical role in the global technological revolution, urging private enterprises to harness AI for technological advancement and industrial upgrade.

He stressed the need for proactive investment in key areas and resource integration to enhance product impact and industry innovation.

Zhang Ying, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, noted AI's transformative impact on industry and the economy, emphasizing Shanghai's commitment to supporting AI and private sector collaboration.

She outlined plans to strengthen AI infrastructure, support enterprise innovation, and expand AI application scenarios in sectors like smart manufacturing and healthcare.

During the event, the Shanghai Private Enterprises AI Empowerment Innovation Center showcased AI applications in smart industry, healthcare, smart cities, and more. These cases illustrated AI's integration into various sectors and explored new development opportunities.

Keynote speakers included Ye Li from Baidu and Liu Hua from MiniMax, who discussed the potential of generative AI in reshaping B2B paradigms and new trends in AI model empowerment for industrial development. Their insights highlighted AI's immense productivity potential.

A roundtable discussion moderated by Professor Zhang Xinpeng of Shanghai University featured AI industry experts who shared experiences on how AI empowers the private sector and discussed the needs for practical AI applications. Industry association representatives also discussed promoting digital and real-world integration and enhancing scenario adaptation.

The forum was attended by representatives from district federations of industry and commerce, industry associations, and over 240 private AI-related enterprises.

Source: SHINE
Zhang Ying
Baidu
﻿
