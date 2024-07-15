Industry prioritizes eye health with screen upgrades
Growing concern over the impact of smartphone screens on eyesight is driving a new wave of innovation in the industry.
Leading smartphone brands, in collaboration with display manufacturers and medical professionals, are introducing new-tech screens with enhanced eye protection and AI management features.
Chinese brand Honor has partnered with Beijing Tongren Hospital to develop the Oasis eye protection screen. This AI-driven technology dynamically adjusts display settings to reduce eye strain after 25 minutes of continuous use. Honor has also teamed up with the Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University to address dry eye syndrome, integrating AI-powered technology into its new Magic V3 model to identify dry eye risks and proactively adjust display settings.
The Magic V3, a foldable smartphone model, goes on sale on Friday.
BOE, a global leader in display panels, is supporting the initiative by providing screens with a 4320Hz ultra-high frequency automatic brightness adjustment. This technology, used by the Honor model, minimizes the harmful effects of screen flicker, particularly in low-light environments.
Other brands are also joining the movement. iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, has launched the Neo9S Pro+ with eye protection and energy-efficiency screens, including an AI-powered eSports chip for optimized gaming performance.
The smartphone industry has long grappled with the challenge of balancing visually appealing displays with the need for eye protection. By combining advanced AI algorithms with medical expertise, these new developments offer a promising solution to a complex issue.