Industry prioritizes eye health with screen upgrades

Growing concern over the impact of smartphone screens on eyesight is driving a new wave of innovation in the industry.

Leading smartphone brands, in collaboration with display manufacturers and medical professionals, are introducing new-tech screens with enhanced eye protection and AI management features.



Chinese brand Honor has partnered with Beijing Tongren Hospital to develop the Oasis eye protection screen. This AI-driven technology dynamically adjusts display settings to reduce eye strain after 25 minutes of continuous use. Honor has also teamed up with the Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University to address dry eye syndrome, integrating AI-powered technology into its new Magic V3 model to identify dry eye risks and proactively adjust display settings.