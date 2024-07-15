﻿
Biz / Tech

Industry prioritizes eye health with screen upgrades

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:41 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
The smartphone industry, which has been grappling the challenge of balancing visually appealing displays with eye protection, is adopting new developments that promise a solution.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:41 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
Industry prioritizes eye health with screen upgrades
SHINE

iQOO released a new phone with an eye-protection screen optimized for eSports.

Growing concern over the impact of smartphone screens on eyesight is driving a new wave of innovation in the industry.

Leading smartphone brands, in collaboration with display manufacturers and medical professionals, are introducing new-tech screens with enhanced eye protection and AI management features.

Chinese brand Honor has partnered with Beijing Tongren Hospital to develop the Oasis eye protection screen. This AI-driven technology dynamically adjusts display settings to reduce eye strain after 25 minutes of continuous use. Honor has also teamed up with the Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University to address dry eye syndrome, integrating AI-powered technology into its new Magic V3 model to identify dry eye risks and proactively adjust display settings.

Industry prioritizes eye health with screen upgrades
Ti Gong

Magic's new foldable model features eye protection technologies, including automatic adjusting after 25 minutes' use.

The Magic V3, a foldable smartphone model, goes on sale on Friday.

BOE, a global leader in display panels, is supporting the initiative by providing screens with a 4320Hz ultra-high frequency automatic brightness adjustment. This technology, used by the Honor model, minimizes the harmful effects of screen flicker, particularly in low-light environments.

Other brands are also joining the movement. iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, has launched the Neo9S Pro+ with eye protection and energy-efficiency screens, including an AI-powered eSports chip for optimized gaming performance.

The smartphone industry has long grappled with the challenge of balancing visually appealing displays with the need for eye protection. By combining advanced AI algorithms with medical expertise, these new developments offer a promising solution to a complex issue.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
Honor
BOE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     