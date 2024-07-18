Global smartphone market rebounds with AI boost
Global smartphone sales continued to rebound, posting 12 percent growth in the second quarter with three Chinese brands in the top five, research firms said.
Market leader Samsung launched new flagship models in China on Wednesday. The models feature AI functions with various domestic partners.
288 million smartphones were sold in the April-June period, up 12 percent year on year. The top five brands were Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo and Transsion, according to research firm Canalys.
"Optimism continues to build in the global smartphone market, fueled by innovative technologies like GenAI (generative artificial intelligence) and recovering demand from the mass market," said Amber Liu, research manager at Canalys.
Samsung remained the global leader with an 18 percent market share as it renewed its emphasis on the high-end market as a strategic priority. Apple followed closely with a 16 percent market share, while Xiaomi was right behind with 15 percent. Xiaomi posted the fastest growth among the top five at 27 percent. Vivo and Transsion both had a 9 percent market share, Canalys said.
Companies including Xiaomi and Transsion are promoting product upgrades to capitalize on these opportunities. Honor, OPPO and Vivo are focusing expansion outside the Chinese mainland as competition in the domestic market intensifies, added analysts.
Samsung targets China with new folds and AI push
Samsung released its new foldable models Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 in China on Wednesday night, announcing updates on its Galaxy AI ecosystem with a batch of local partners.
While Samsung's market share in China remains limited, this domestic launch is significant. It highlights the efforts of overseas giants like Samsung and Apple to establish AI services in a market where dominant players like OpenAI and Google are absent.
In a onsite-demo in Shanghai, Samsung showcased new AI functions like on-device real-time translation without mobile signals, quick image research and generation, and a auto-focus and zooming function for selfies in foldable models.
The AI services, in China, are offered by AI tools from ByteDance, parent firm of Douyin and TikTok, Baidu, Kingsoft Office and Meitu, a leading Chinese image optimization tool.
For example, Meitu's MiracleVision is used for text-to-image and sketch-to-image in the new Samsung models. Before that, several AI generative functions by Meitu have been offered in previous Samsung models in China.
However, some consumers, like Shanghai-based iPhone user Mio, express concerns about the lack of a unified and seamless AI experience compared to offerings like Google Gemini and OpenAI's GPT-4.
"I'm waiting to see what AI features the new iPhones bring this fall," Mio said. "The compatibility of these services is a deciding factor for me. Otherwise, I might consider switching to a domestic brand or buying an iPhone from overseas."