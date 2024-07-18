﻿
Biz / Tech

Global smartphone market rebounds with AI boost

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:46 UTC+8, 2024-07-18       0
Samsung leads the way with 18 percent of the market, while Xiaomi posts the fastest growth in the second quarter as companies pin their hopes on generative artificial intelligence.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:46 UTC+8, 2024-07-18       0

Global smartphone sales continued to rebound, posting 12 percent growth in the second quarter with three Chinese brands in the top five, research firms said.

Market leader Samsung launched new flagship models in China on Wednesday. The models feature AI functions with various domestic partners.

288 million smartphones were sold in the April-June period, up 12 percent year on year. The top five brands were Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo and Transsion, according to research firm Canalys.

"Optimism continues to build in the global smartphone market, fueled by innovative technologies like GenAI (generative artificial intelligence) and recovering demand from the mass market," said Amber Liu, research manager at Canalys.

Samsung remained the global leader with an 18 percent market share as it renewed its emphasis on the high-end market as a strategic priority. Apple followed closely with a 16 percent market share, while Xiaomi was right behind with 15 percent. Xiaomi posted the fastest growth among the top five at 27 percent. Vivo and Transsion both had a 9 percent market share, Canalys said.

Companies including Xiaomi and Transsion are promoting product upgrades to capitalize on these opportunities. Honor, OPPO and Vivo are focusing expansion outside the Chinese mainland as competition in the domestic market intensifies, added analysts.

Global smartphone market rebounds with AI boost
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Samsung released its new Galaxy models in Shanghai, with visitors in a store in Nanjing Road E.

Samsung targets China with new folds and AI push

Samsung released its new foldable models Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 in China on Wednesday night, announcing updates on its Galaxy AI ecosystem with a batch of local partners.

While Samsung's market share in China remains limited, this domestic launch is significant. It highlights the efforts of overseas giants like Samsung and Apple to establish AI services in a market where dominant players like OpenAI and Google are absent.

In a onsite-demo in Shanghai, Samsung showcased new AI functions like on-device real-time translation without mobile signals, quick image research and generation, and a auto-focus and zooming function for selfies in foldable models.

The AI services, in China, are offered by AI tools from ByteDance, parent firm of Douyin and TikTok, Baidu, Kingsoft Office and Meitu, a leading Chinese image optimization tool.

For example, Meitu's MiracleVision is used for text-to-image and sketch-to-image in the new Samsung models. Before that, several AI generative functions by Meitu have been offered in previous Samsung models in China.

However, some consumers, like Shanghai-based iPhone user Mio, express concerns about the lack of a unified and seamless AI experience compared to offerings like Google Gemini and OpenAI's GPT-4.

"I'm waiting to see what AI features the new iPhones bring this fall," Mio said. "The compatibility of these services is a deciding factor for me. Otherwise, I might consider switching to a domestic brand or buying an iPhone from overseas."

Global smartphone market rebounds with AI boost
Ti Gong

Meitu's MiracleVision is used for text-to-image and sketch-to-image in the new Samsung models.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Samsung
Honor
Meitu
Apple
ByteDance
Google
Kingsoft
TikTok
Xiaomi
Baidu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     