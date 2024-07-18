Global smartphone market rebounds with AI boost

Global smartphone sales continued to rebound, posting 12 percent growth in the second quarter with three Chinese brands in the top five, research firms said.



Market leader Samsung launched new flagship models in China on Wednesday. The models feature AI functions with various domestic partners.

288 million smartphones were sold in the April-June period, up 12 percent year on year. The top five brands were Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo and Transsion, according to research firm Canalys.

"Optimism continues to build in the global smartphone market, fueled by innovative technologies like GenAI (generative artificial intelligence) and recovering demand from the mass market," said Amber Liu, research manager at Canalys.

Samsung remained the global leader with an 18 percent market share as it renewed its emphasis on the high-end market as a strategic priority. Apple followed closely with a 16 percent market share, while Xiaomi was right behind with 15 percent. Xiaomi posted the fastest growth among the top five at 27 percent. Vivo and Transsion both had a 9 percent market share, Canalys said.

Companies including Xiaomi and Transsion are promoting product upgrades to capitalize on these opportunities. Honor, OPPO and Vivo are focusing expansion outside the Chinese mainland as competition in the domestic market intensifies, added analysts.