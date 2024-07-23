Hello Flip: Compact powerhouses lead smartphone trend

Consumers seem to appreciate the flip phone design's ability while sports enthusiasts value the handset's compact size, which makes it easy to carry during workouts.

Flip phones are back in vogue, with foldable models that compress to nearly half their original size leading the charge in the smartphone industry. These devices are captivating consumers with their compact size, fashionable designs, and more accessible price points. Furthermore, they represent a significant advancement in manufacturing technology.

Major brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, and ZTE's Nubia have all joined the flip or "small-sized" foldable trend, with several new releases hitting the market recently, including two just this week.

Xiaomi joins the flip wave China's Xiaomi has thrown its hat into the foldable ring with its debut flip model, the MIX Flip. This innovative phone hit the market on Tuesday with a starting price of 5,999 yuan (US$825), significantly undercutting its larger sibling, the MIX Fold 4 starting at 8,999 yuan. Despite its compact form, the MIX Flip boasts powerful chipsets, upgraded cameras, and larger batteries, alongside artificial intelligence (AI) advancements. Notably, it integrates AI translation services with results displayed across both screens, perfect for on-the-go conversations. The foldable technology development, like new material, screen display and compact design, is fully completed in Xiaomi's latest smart factory, which cost a 2.4-billion yuan investment, said Lei Jun, Xiaomi's chief executive. He is proud of the factory, and of the new title "factory command Lei" bestowed on him by netizens.

Why consumers like flip design? A flip phone is a cellphone with a hinged body that can be folded and unfolded. When closed, flip phones are more compact, often about half their original size. The cover flips open to reveal the screen, keypad, speaker, and microphone. Consumers like Shanghai-based Klose Zhang appreciate the flip phone design's ability to transform smartphones into a new fashion accessory, easily fitting into handbags. Additionally, sports enthusiasts value the compact size as they are easy to carry during workouts. Nubia, backed by China's ZTE, has joined the fray with its Nubia Flip, boasting a large 6.9-inch screen and a starting price of just 2,999 yuan, the lowest among all major brands. Nubia's product general manager Zhang Lei positions the Nubia Flip as a "fit-for-all" option due to its affordability and stylish design, especially for young people. Looking ahead, Nubia is expected to integrate upgrades in AI, under-screen fingerprint technology, and even satellite communication, featured in its latest Z60 products, into future generations of its flip models. This exciting trend has been extended, with recent releases including Galaxy Z Flip6 from South Korean giant Samsung and Magic V3 from China's Honor, both offering larger main displays and powerful rear cameras with improved lenses. Chinese rival Huawei has also entered the market with its Pocket 2 models.