Competition held to stop voice deepfakes

FinVolution held the Global Data Science Competition in Shanghai to tackle the growing threat of voice deepfakes and related online scams. Researchers, university representatives, and tech giants including Alibaba joined forces in this international effort.



The rapid advancement of deepfake technology blurs the lines between reality and AI-generated voices, posing a significant risk to personal privacy and financial security. Deepfakes can be used to create remarkably realistic voice impersonations, potentially tricking victims into revealing sensitive information or transferring money.

"Deepfake voice detection currently lags behind facial recognition accuracy," says Lv Qiang, an algorithm scientist at Shanghai-based FinVolution and a competition judge. "We're seeing around 70-80 percent accuracy for voice detection, compared with99 percent for facial recognition."

Imagine receiving a call that sounds like a friend or family member, only to discover it's a deepfake designed to steal your money. This scenario underscores the urgency of developing more sophisticated voice authentication methods.

Telecom fraud has been a long-term concern nationwide. There are even groups in Myanmar and Laos targeting Chinese people with phone scams.