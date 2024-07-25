International gaming giants flock to ChinaJoy

Over 600 exhibitors from around the world are showcasing their latest offerings at the Shanghai event.

ChinaJoy 2024, Asia's premier gaming expo opens on Friday, drawing industry leaders eager to tap into the Chinese market and forge international partnerships.

Japan-based Sony announced updates to its China Hero Project, which supports the development and global distribution of new PlayStation games created by Chinese developers.

Tatsuo Eguchi, chairman and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment (Shanghai) Co, said the company is always glad to bring Chinese games and culture to the global market.

Three new titles – "Unending Dawn," "Brocade-Clad Guard" and "Kroraina (Loulan)" – were announced on Thursday to join the plan. Loulan was an ancient kingdom near an important oasis city along the Silk Road on the northeastern edge of the Lop Desert of Xinjiang, one of the most mysterious regions in China.

A 5G-advanced (5G-A) network, developed by Shanghai Telecom, ZTE and Qualcomm, will be available at ChinaJoy venues for high-speed Internet access and low latency connections, which helps provide seamless virtual-reality experiences.

Compared with current 5G, 5G-A advantages include up to 10 times faster downloads, enhanced experience on gaming and AR/VR and better interconnection for smart city construction, experts said.