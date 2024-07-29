It's a first! Domestic smartphone brands take all top five spots

China's smartphone market sales grew 10 percent year on year in the second quarter this year, with domestic brands taking the top five spots, thanks to the 618 marketing campaign and artificial intelligence upgrade, research firm Canalys said.

In the quarter, Apple was phased out of the top five rankings for the first time in recent years. It announced a delay in Apple Intelligence releases, with experts suggesting that localization of these key artificial intelligence services in China will be crucial for the American giant's performance in the domestic market.

China's smartphone sales hit 70 million units in the quarter, with a 10-percent growth from a year ago. Sales rebounded during the "618" e-commerce festival in June. The top five brands were: Vivo, OPPO, Honor, Huawei and Xiaomi, according to Canalys.