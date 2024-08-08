Chinese tech giants shine at Google I/O Connect China

NetEase shared using AI to boost game development; Oppo showcased new generative AI functions in new smartphones and Xiaomi leveraged Google's tool to develop applications for its Xiaomi SU7 electric car. Developers, including those from big tech companies and startups, were in Beijing for the Google I/O Connect China on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chinese tech giants NetEase, Oppo and Xiaomi took the stage at a Google developer conference in Beijing, showing workflow integration with Google's tools in artificial intelligence and cloud, to accelerate development process and overseas expansion.

Oppo will have 50 million smartphones with generative AI features in 2024 globally, thanks to increased research and cooperation with giants such as Google, Tang Kai, Oppo's software and engineering division president, told the conference.

Though most of Google's services are not available to the public in the Chinese mainland, they play an important role among developers and in the tech ecosystem. They include Android, used by millions of smartphone users, AI services like Gemini as the industry's driving forces, Google Cloud and marketing and advertising channels for firms to expand in overseas markets.

AI has reshaped software and app development, helping developers to create unprecedented innovative experiences for users around the world, across various devices, said Jeanine Banks, Google's vice president and general manager for Developer X.

The monetization of short dramas and web novels in the overseas markets were also hot topics at the conference, with Chinese developers emerging as key players.

Chinese developers are a "pioneering force" on the global stage, as 31 China-developed games and apps won 50 Google Play awards globally in the past year, said Stanley Chen, Google China president.