Chinese tech giants shine at Google I/O Connect China

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:31 UTC+8, 2024-08-08       0
Chinese tech firms showcase how they are using AI development tools in applications across various devices from smartphones to electric vehicles at a two-day conference in Beijing.
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Google demonstrates how to use AI and cloud tools to help Chinese developers in Beijing.

Chinese tech giants NetEase, Oppo and Xiaomi took the stage at a Google developer conference in Beijing, showing workflow integration with Google's tools in artificial intelligence and cloud, to accelerate development process and overseas expansion.

NetEase shared using AI to boost game development; Oppo showcased new generative AI functions in new smartphones and Xiaomi leveraged Google's tool to develop applications for its Xiaomi SU7 electric car. Developers, including those from big tech companies and startups, were in Beijing for the Google I/O Connect China on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ti Gong

An Oppo executive gives a speech at Google's conference in Beijing, promising to sell 50 million generative AI phones globally this year.

Oppo will have 50 million smartphones with generative AI features in 2024 globally, thanks to increased research and cooperation with giants such as Google, Tang Kai, Oppo's software and engineering division president, told the conference.

Though most of Google's services are not available to the public in the Chinese mainland, they play an important role among developers and in the tech ecosystem. They include Android, used by millions of smartphone users, AI services like Gemini as the industry's driving forces, Google Cloud and marketing and advertising channels for firms to expand in overseas markets.

AI has reshaped software and app development, helping developers to create unprecedented innovative experiences for users around the world, across various devices, said Jeanine Banks, Google's vice president and general manager for Developer X.

The monetization of short dramas and web novels in the overseas markets were also hot topics at the conference, with Chinese developers emerging as key players.

Chinese developers are a "pioneering force" on the global stage, as 31 China-developed games and apps won 50 Google Play awards globally in the past year, said Stanley Chen, Google China president.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

