Latest technology on show at three-day INCLUSION·Conference

Flagship fintech event gear ups to open on Thursday, with future of home life, pet care, health care and smartphone-based assistants the major focus, in addition to expert forums.
Dong Jun / SHINE

The general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot Optimus is expected to draw attention.

Drop by a one-stop fair for the latest humanoid robots, pioneering technology solutions backed by artificial intelligence, generative AI models and gadgets at the three-day INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund.

The city's flagship fintech event is gearing up to open on Thursday, with the future of home life, pet care, health care and smartphone-based assistants the major focus at the fair.

In addition to insight forums where industry leading experts will share cutting-edge advancement in data technologies, the exhibition also offers the public a peak into the benefits of AI in everyday life.

The Huangpu World Expo Park will have 10,000 square meters of exhibition space from Thursday to Saturday to offer a one-stop immersive experience of technology and smart gadgets.

Over 100 leading technology companies and research institutions are bringing their latest models and industry specific solutions, ranging from AI-backed image restoration models empowering life science research activities to pet care and travel-related smart assistants.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A robot dog will be on show during the three-day event.

Robots become the highlight

Tesla's cybertruck and general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot Optimus are expected to draw attention.

Two models from local player Unitree Robotics will be the full-size general-purpose humanoid model H1 and all-terrain robot dog model Go2.

The fair will highlight the positive potential of AI and possible scenarios where digital assistants penetrate into different aspects of lives and become indispensable companions.

Dong Jun / SHINE

How AI models could enrich daily life

At a special section for AI models, image enhancing models by Fudan University's School of Computer Science stand out.

A universal AI model for image restoration for fluorescence microscopy, commonly used in life sciences laboratories, tackles challenges posed by optical instruments and the fluorescence sensitivity of biological samples.

As for the future of home cooking, the locally developed CookGPT allows users to take a snapshot of fresh food and a chat robot will provide the recipe, cooking method as well as nutritional benefits.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Green and sustainable initiatives

How digital technologies empower the adoption of sustainable and green initiatives is another hot topic.

Nike's recycling and emission cutting initiatives are at the center of the green and sustainable fair.

Visitors can learn about the "Move to Zero" concept which encourages people to donate their old shoes to be recycled into Nike Grind materials and used to build new school playgrounds.

The sports giant has been joining with Alipay to offer mini-program "Recycle-A-Shoe" to reach more consumers.

The 3,000-square-meter Green Life Festival, also held from Thursday to Saturday, hosts over 70 home and overseas brands to demonstrate their recycling and sustainable initiatives.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
