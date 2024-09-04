Latest technology on show at three-day INCLUSION·Conference

Drop by a one-stop fair for the latest humanoid robots, pioneering technology solutions backed by artificial intelligence, generative AI models and gadgets at the three-day INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund.

The city's flagship fintech event is gearing up to open on Thursday, with the future of home life, pet care, health care and smartphone-based assistants the major focus at the fair.



In addition to insight forums where industry leading experts will share cutting-edge advancement in data technologies, the exhibition also offers the public a peak into the benefits of AI in everyday life.

The Huangpu World Expo Park will have 10,000 square meters of exhibition space from Thursday to Saturday to offer a one-stop immersive experience of technology and smart gadgets.

Over 100 leading technology companies and research institutions are bringing their latest models and industry specific solutions, ranging from AI-backed image restoration models empowering life science research activities to pet care and travel-related smart assistants.