Huawei makes a splash with the world's first triple-fold phone

Huawei launched its highly anticipated Z-shaped Mate XT, the world's first triple-fold smartphone, just hours after Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 series.



The Chinese maker's new phone will cost from 19,999 yuan (US$2,816) and both it and the iPhone 16 will be available in the domestic market from next Friday.

The Mate XT boasts a new kind of fold design and is both the largest and thinnest foldable phone on the market, said Richard Yu, chairman of Huawei's Consumer Business Group. He said five years of research and development had gone into creating the device.

For the new iPhone 16 series, which post a starting price of 5,999 yuan, the biggest selling point seemed to be its feature of artificial intelligence. Apple Intelligence, the company's AI software, will be used to improve Siri as well as enhancing functions such as understanding and identifying objects captured by the phone camera, Apple's executives said.

The higher-end iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are made from titanium and have more AI capability, such as offering suggestions on how to set up a photo shoot more effectively and audio-editing capabilities aimed at professional-level video production.