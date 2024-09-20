Biz / Tech

Huawei offers flexible and customized AI models

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:20 UTC+8, 2024-09-20
By the end of 2024, the demand for AI computing power will exceed the demand for general computing power, said Zhang Pingan, Huawei Cloud's CEO.
Huawei Technologies aims to provide Chinese enterprises flexible and customized cloud-based artificial intelligence services, with various AI models with 1 billion to 1 trillion data, the tech giant said in a conference held in Shanghai.

By the end of 2024, the demand for AI computing power will exceed the demand for general computing power. Therefore, enterprises should build a "multi-size computing, flexible, and efficient AI-native infrastructure", Zhang Pingan, Huawei Cloud's chief executive, said during Huawei Connect conference 2024, held in Shanghai between Thursday and Saturday.

Huawei's cloud-based AI model, Pangu Model, meets customized and professional demands in 400 business scenes for over 30 industries.

Huawei can deal with demands with models with different data sizes from 1 billion, 10 billion, 100 billion to 1 trillion, which improves customers efficiency with most cost-effective ways, Zhang added.

Ti Gong

Zhang Pingan, Huawei Cloud's CEO, talks about AI demands and applications in Huawei Connect 2024 in Shanghai.

Huawei
