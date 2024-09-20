Huawei offers flexible and customized AI models

Huawei Technologies aims to provide Chinese enterprises flexible and customized cloud-based artificial intelligence services, with various AI models with 1 billion to 1 trillion data, the tech giant said in a conference held in Shanghai.



By the end of 2024, the demand for AI computing power will exceed the demand for general computing power. Therefore, enterprises should build a "multi-size computing, flexible, and efficient AI-native infrastructure", Zhang Pingan, Huawei Cloud's chief executive, said during Huawei Connect conference 2024, held in Shanghai between Thursday and Saturday.

Huawei's cloud-based AI model, Pangu Model, meets customized and professional demands in 400 business scenes for over 30 industries.

Huawei can deal with demands with models with different data sizes from 1 billion, 10 billion, 100 billion to 1 trillion, which improves customers efficiency with most cost-effective ways, Zhang added.