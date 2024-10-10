PhoneGPT comes into reality with chip and system upgrades

Chinese manufacturers, amid a growing focus on generative AI technology, are upgrading systems and products with AI, a powerful tool for creating new content and experiences.

The PhoneGPT era is rapidly approaching, with mobile-end AI or artificial intelligence capabilities similar to ChatGPT becoming a reality. Driven by the latest releases of smartphones and chip technology, Chinese phone vendors such as OPPO and Vivo are at the forefront of this revolution, ahead of Apple's iPhone.

These PhoneGPT applications, including automated restaurant bookings, dialect recognition and language translation, call and audio transcription, and AI-enhanced photo optimization, offer fast responses and robust privacy protection on mobile devices, according to several on-site demos launched this week. On Thursday, the domestic market leader Vivo launched its AI system PhoneGPT with new or upgraded chips, operating systems, AI systems and customized features for Chinese consumers.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The on-device AI system offers 3 billion data capabilities and triple AI performance with about a half reduction in energy and memory consumption of previous on-device AI systems, the company said at the Vivo Developer Conference in Shenzhen on Thursday. Vivo shows China's leading position in on-device AI development. Comparatively, Apple's widely-expected AI features will be available next year in China.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE