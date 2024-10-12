﻿
China Mobile aims to revolutionize 5G and AI applications

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:21 UTC+8, 2024-10-12       0
China Mobile, the world's leading mobile carrier with a 5G user base of 780 million, is set to supercharge 5G applications with partners.
Ti Gong

China Mobile showcases AI and robot applications at its annual partner conference in Guangzhou.

China Mobile, the world's leading mobile carrier with a 5G user base of 780 million, is set to supercharge 5G applications.

The company will work with partners on applications such as artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy and 5G-A networks, offering a 10-fold increase in speed compared to existing 5G technology.

China Mobile has built 2.3 million 5G base stations and started commercial use of 5G-A networks in 330 cities. It has 780 million 5G users and supports more than 40,000 industrial 5G applications, Yang Jie, China Mobile's chairman, said at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference 2024.

The 5G, especially 5G Advanced (5G-A) networks, offer customers higher-speed and lower-latency mobile Internet access. It is a good fit with the national strategy to develop the digital economy and support cutting-edge technologies like AI and low-altitude flights.

During the China Mobile conference held in Guangzhou, China Mobile released its upgraded Jiutian AI model, covering 30 industries and sectors like finance, transportation, energy and manufacture.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

China Mobile has cooperated with 15 cities to boost the low-altitude economy.

The carrier also cooperated with 16 giant companies to jointly publish a statement on the general AI model standard. The standard, co-drafted by firms like State Grid, China PetroChina, Alibaba and iFlytek, cover AI applications in industries like energy and logistics.

Meanwhile, China Mobile has cooperated with 15 cities nationwide, including Shanghai, to boost the low-altitude economy, based on improved 5G networks and AI management system.

The field covers flying taxis and drone deliveries, which will transform how residents commute, work and live. The industry revenue reached 505.95 billion yuan (US$71 billion) in 2023, reflecting a 33.8 percent growth rate, according to a recent CCID Consulting report.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
