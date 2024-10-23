Apple's Tim Cook talks with China's top industry regulator

Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook met with China's top industry regulator on Wednesday in Beijing, exchanging views on data security and cloud service, which are related to the upcoming artificial intelligence services on iPhone in the domestic market.

Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of the Industry and Information Technology, met with Cook in Beijing, exchanging views on various topics, including Apple's development in China, network data security management, and cloud services, MIIT said in a statement on its website.

Apple has not included the highly-anticipated Apple Intelligence, its own AI service, with the latest iPhone 16 models released last month. The company promised to launch the service in the United States later this year and in other regions including China next year.