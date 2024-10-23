Apple's Tim Cook talks with China's top industry regulator
Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook met with China's top industry regulator on Wednesday in Beijing, exchanging views on data security and cloud service, which are related to the upcoming artificial intelligence services on iPhone in the domestic market.
Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of the Industry and Information Technology, met with Cook in Beijing, exchanging views on various topics, including Apple's development in China, network data security management, and cloud services, MIIT said in a statement on its website.
Apple has not included the highly-anticipated Apple Intelligence, its own AI service, with the latest iPhone 16 models released last month. The company promised to launch the service in the United States later this year and in other regions including China next year.
Data security and cloud services are fundamental factors to the operation of on-device AI services, which must adhere to local regulations and safeguard data privacy. Apple also needs to find Chinese partners to support its AI services, as its US partner, OpenAI (the developer of ChatGPT), is not accessible in Chinese mainland, industry experts said.
Jin underscored China's ongoing efforts to broaden its telecommunications sector, fostering an environment conducive to foreign investment and growth, according to the MIIT statement.
He stressed the government's dedication to promoting high-level openness, digital industrialization, and the digital transformation of industries. Jin suggested Apple to further immerse itself in the Chinese market, bolster innovation, and partner with local companies to partake in the benefits of high-quality development.
Cook, in turn, demonstrated Apple's eagerness to get involved in China's opening-up process. He pledged the company's ongoing commitment to increasing investment in China and to enhancing the quality of development of industrial and supply chains, signaling a strong and continued partnership between Apple and the Chinese market.